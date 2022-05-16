Fast Company surveys nearly 200 companies about abortion access

In March 2022, Fast Company reached out to 191 companies with a survey asking about their stance on abortion access, the policies they have in place around abortion care, and how they planned to respond to the forthcoming SCOTUS ruling. Our list of companies included the top 100 largest businesses by revenue, consumer-facing brands with workforces in states with restrictive abortion laws, and some of the largest companies by market cap in all 13 states with trigger bans.

This is part of a series of articles on the business case for abortion access. See the full package here.

The survey was conducted via Google Forms and emailed to people in the PR or communications department at each company. Questions included, Does your employee healthcare policy cover abortion care in states where that is legal?; Have your employees expressed concerns about abortion access and/or the impending Supreme Court decision on abortion?; and, If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, how does your company plan to respond? We asked companies to respond to as many questions as possible, but none of the questions were required. You can see the full list of survey questions here.

We followed up with all the companies at least two more times in March, and again after the Supreme Court leak in early May. Overall, just 14 companies participated: Box, Cisco, DoorDash, GoDaddy, Intuit, Johnson & Johnson, Lyft, Patagonia, Reddit, Snap, Uber, Yelp, Zendesk, and Zillow.