Crypto crash draws fresh outrage over celebrity endorsements that didn’t age well

Even when Matt Damon’s Crytpo.com ad first launched on October 28, 2021, it was widely seen as laying on the heavy-handed hero-worship a bit thick. In the spot, the Oscar winner compares investing in crypto to milestones like the invention of human flight and space travel.

“History is filled with almosts,” says Damon in the spot. “With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but ultimately for them it proved to be too much. Then, there are others. The ones who embrace the moment and commit.”

Now, if you bought $1,000 of Bitcoin when that ad launched, that same investment would be worth about $500 today. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has taken a nosedive over the past week, wiping out about $600 billion in market capitalization.

If there were eye-rolls and giggles at the self-severity of the Crypto.com spot at the time, it now seems as if no amount of puke emojis would be enough to describe it. In the wake of the ongoing crypto crash, social media observers have been directing fresh outrage toward Damon, whose name was trending on Twitter early Thursday morning.