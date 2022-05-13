Millions of plastic COVID-19 tests end up in landfills. This biodegradable test could be a game-changer

Each time you sit down to do a COVID-19 rapid test at home, you’re sending 10 grams of plastic to the landfill. Considering the Biden administration purchased 1 billion of these tests in January, that’s a mind-boggling 11,000 tons of plastic waste in the U.S alone. And it’s not even counting the tens of millions of other rapid tests purchased every week.

That at-home tests are made of single-use plastic isn’t all that surprising. When they were first authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in November 2020, the goal was to make them in a cost-effective manner and roll them out as fast as possible. But it’s been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and designers are beginning to think about alternative materials.

One London-based studio has proposed a rapid test that is biodegradable and recyclable—right down to the packaging. Made of recyclable paper pulp, the test kit was wildly reinvented to be more user-friendly and accessible, too: no more verbose leaflets, painful nose swabs, and faint pink lines that can’t be deciphered by low-vision people. Dubbed Eco-Flo, the test kit is just a concept without a prototype for now, but manufacturers should take note. The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is growing again, and at-home testing is here to stay. We may as well make it more sustainable and more inclusive.

Eco-Flo was designed by industrial design studio Morrama. Jo Barnard, the studio’s founder and creative director, says the test could be made using existing manufacturing processes, like a wet-pressing technique Morrama used in 2020 to make a deodorant entirely of bamboo pulp. She says that a relatively new technology, which allows for the paper to be molded without being wetted, could make the process faster and at a cost equivalent to PET plastic, which is what rapid tests are made of today. Once the kit is ready, instructions in various languages could be printed straight onto the surface.