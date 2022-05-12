Fast Company’s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns to NYC

Fast Company‘s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns (in-person!) to New York City on Sept 19-22.
The Innovation Festival brings together thousands of innovators, emerging entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking leaders across the globe for impactful discussions and interactive workshops. And as businesses return to in-person and hybrid work—and the Innovation Festival goes live for the first time in two years—unlocking innovation has never felt more imperative.
This year’s theme, Innovation Unbound, highlights the creators, founders, business leaders, and artists who are reshaping our modern world through boundless creativity and innovation—and giving you and your team a roadmap for future growth.
Confirmed speakers so far include comedian, actor, and producer, Billy Eichner; Universal Pictures chairman, Donna Langley; and Marriott International CEO, Anthony Capuano.
Keynote panels and interviews will be held at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, and additional panel sessions, workshops, and networking will take place in Convene Brookfield Place at 225 Liberty Avenue. The Innovation Festival will also feature Fast Tracks, Fast Company‘s version of field trips to offices and workspaces of innovative companies throughout New York City. This year’s Fast Tracks include Moët Hennessy North America, Marriott, and General Catalyst.
Visit the Innovation Festival website for ticket information, list of speakers, and more details on sessions and Fast Tracks.
Additional sessions and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.