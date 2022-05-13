These designers turned old puffer jackets into comfy chairs

Two Icelandic designers have created a pair of stools using recycled puffer jackets. Each stool is made of a sinuous metal rod and three parkas threaded around it like sleeves. Called Erm, Icelandic for “sleeve,” the project was recently displayed at DesignMarch, a design festival in Reykjavik that usually runs in March but was postponed due to COVID-19. Erm is part of a larger exploration of the circular economy and the potential to turn discarded clothes into something completely unrelated. It’s a promising endeavor, considering the fact that the United States generates about 25 billion pounds of textile waste per year and only 15% of that gets donated or recycled.

Ever since it was invented in the 1930s, the puffer jacket has grown into one of the most utilitarian status symbols of all time, but the garment isn’t without flaws. Puffer jackets are typically made of polyester, which is made from petroleum (a fossil fuel), and it takes a lot of energy to produce, though recycled polyester is becoming more common. Historically, puffer jackets were also filled with goose down, which raises ethical concerns, though more and more brands are using synthetic or recycled down.

That puffer jackets are the star of this project isn’t all that surprising, given Iceland’s obsession with the item. “Puffer jackets are a huge part of Icelandic identity,” says Arnar Ingi, who created Erm with Valdís Steinarsdóttir, two independent designers who are also a couple. “At this point, it’s a national wardrobe,” he adds.