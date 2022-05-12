Automation-enabled time savings

For agencies and in-house advertising teams, saving time on repetitive tasks is your gateway to meaningful growth and success. Fluency’s robotic process automation for advertising (RPA4A) goes beyond average automation by streamlining your processes to their core.

advertisement

Your people are your superpower Innovative automation tactics that leverage RPA4A can help your team grow and thrive. Here are four ways you can grow your business by saving time with Fluency’s automated platform: Increase accuracy and decrease hours. Take ownership of your process and

avoid the pitfalls of outsourcing work. Free employees from automatable

tasks and give them space to be strategic

and creative. Scale up and let fiscal growth follow. Want to know more about how these four timesaving methods can transform your team and your business? Read on.

advertisement

1. Be faster and more accurate. Task work is tedious, repetitive, and prone to errors. Through RPA4A, you can increase the accuracy of your ads, targeting, and inputs—and spend less time fixing faux-pas. What does that look like in action? Here’s an example:

advertisement

The leadership team of a growing digital marketing agency determines they spend 120 hours per week managing pay-per-click (PPC) data and another 20 hours per week fixing errors. By automating budgets, bids, and data tracking through RPA4A technology, the team is able to reduce expenses or reallocate those hours—560 hours per month in total—toward something more impactful. Timesaving Takeaway: Put your hours where you’ll use them best. For businesses with aggressive growth goals, Fluency’s RPA4A platform gives your team more hours—and your bottom line more profit.

advertisement

2. Take ownership of your process. One way your team can save time is by outsourcing. This method still depends on manual processes, and distractions can impact the work. Think personal, corporate, or geopolitical issues—the latter being especially relevant for international teams. These hurdles mean one thing: Outsourcing alone is not a perfect fix. When you add RPA4A into an outsourced approach, it actually saves time while giving you ownership over the work that’s being done for you. Plus, RPA4A unlocks a way for agencies to profitably and successfully advertise to local levels.

advertisement

Timesaving Takeaway: Let your clients know you’ve got their back. By using Fluency’s automation to streamline your process, you can avoid the pitfalls of outsourcing, giving your team more hours—and your bottom line more profit. 3. Read the room: Your employees have something better to say.

advertisement

The equation is simple: Saving time on task work = more time for high-cognition work. High-cognition work is strategic, engaging, and meaningful in a way that speaks to your workers’ unique passions and skills. It frees employees from repetitive tasks that can be automated, moving them up the value chain to be more strategic and creative. Ultimately, it helps grow your revenue and opens up opportunities with existing clients. “It’s not my place to say what the agency is good at. What I’m here to do is say: Would you like to do more of it?” says Andy MacLeay, senior director of strategic growth, on RPA4A enabling a company’s creative potential.

advertisement

For every hour of time you save through robotic process automation, that’s another hour your employees can spend on high-skill (and high-growth) creative and strategic projects. Timesaving Takeaway: In today’s digital advertising industry, employers are competing for the best talent. Candidates want the opportunity to be strategic and creative in their everyday work. Make that a central focus of your value proposition by automating with Fluency.

advertisement

4. Scaling up? Let fiscal growth follow. Whether you’re growing your team from 50 to 100, or from 1,000 to beyond, you’ll want to optimize your processes to maximize revenue as you scale. With a foundation of RPA4A, your process will be streamlined from the get-go. Naturally, the more your team grows, the more time you’ll save—and the more revenue you’ll generate.

advertisement

Even if you aren’t at the enterprise level, RPA4A makes each addition to your team that much more impactful. According to MacLeay, you can “scale infinitely with existing teams.” Timesaving Takeaway: Fluency sticks by your side as you grow. RPA4A software is suited for scaling up. The more you grow, the more time you save, and the more you can bolster your bottom line.

advertisement

Want to save time? Start with these key tools: Notifications With Notifications, strategists and analysts don’t waste time hunting for optimizations—the optimizations come to them. If you’re looking to proactively streamline your processes, start with Expired Messaging Concerns, which scans ad content for lapsed language and dates; Keyword Analysis Tasks, a critical means to save time analyzing keyword performance; and Budget Reallocation Recommendations, the fastest and easiest way to move budget to and from groups of campaigns based on a variety of considerations (this feature can also be fully automated). Budgeting Budgeting dominates most of an analyst’s day-to-day efforts. Our tools can free up most of that time while vastly improving the accuracy of the spend. Whether it’s evenly, more at the start or end of the month, or based on historical spend averages, users can leverage Pacing Strategies to tailor how they allocate their dollars.

advertisement

Underspend Mitigation initiates automated optimizations when an account is underpacing, mirroring the types of levers a strategist would pull in order to keep their campaign spend on track. Launching Fluency Blueprints allow customers to launch and maintain an unlimited number of accounts. Like a blueprint you can use to build thousands of homes—while customizing aspects of each—Blueprints are the secret to portfolio management at scale. Users can make a single change at the Blueprint level that impacts hundreds or thousands of accounts, instead of having to make the same change manually for each account.

advertisement

Bulk Tools offer the ability to make targeted changes across multiple accounts, without those changes impacting all accounts. Users can take a variety of actions, from adjusting keyword bids to editing ad content, and schedule those actions with start and end dates ahead of time. It’s Time to Transform Fluency’s RPA4A platform is built with time savings in mind. Saving time amplifies your business’ value and paves the way for growth. Whether you want to cut down hours, eliminate outsourcing, prioritize high-cognition work, scale up, or all of the above—Fluency can get you there. Because RPA4A-enabled time savings is your route to growth.