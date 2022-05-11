How to create digital influence fast

Our job as digital marketers is to influence people to feel a certain way, make a purchase, drive some kind of action… and do it fast. Strong emphasis on those last four words.

Things aren’t the same as they were 10 years ago. Due to the surplus of technological advances, information is overflowing, alternatives are quadrupling, and knowledge is exploding in every single corner of the internet. As much as we wish we are able to use this information to make informed and educated decisions over time, that is rarely the case. The pace of life doesn’t quite allow us to make fully informed decisions or give items careful analysis or our full attention. So what’s happening in most cases when people do take an action or make a decision?

They rely only on a single piece of information. What matters is the authority of this piece of information, its credibility, and other influential factors that drive the quick decision-making we all hope to inspire with content. Let’s dive into five things influential content should include that will drive your target audience to make a decision fast. FOLLOWING THE CROWD

Most of us are highly aware of the effect of social influence. You’re looking at a high-ticket offer and within two scrolls of the landing page, you’re bombarded with four hard-hitting videos of customers raving about this product or service. Even more influential? You can really relate to these customers. Either by the way they look, their pain points, or how they describe their new situation—you want that too. Case studies, success stories, and video testimonials are the best ways to influence new buyers because it shows them what they are missing out on. CONSISTENCY

Tapping into a bit of human psychology here, consistency in your content means you’ve built themes in your content. Ask your clients to list out what they need from your content. If you can get them to agree that they do have a problem, you can make them feel like you can solve it. There is power in writing something down. FEELINGS OF TOGETHERNESS

There’s a reason why every offer creator and service provider also has a strong Facebook group. One word: community. People want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. They want to connect, to feel heard, and to feel like their questions will get answered. Create an outline in your content around your group’s traits and goals so people feel like they belong. EXPERTISE

People want to know you’re not just another ‘guru.’ Rather, they want to know you know your stuff and you’ve been recognized for it. This is where you can let your logo shine. Who have you worked with? What awards have you won? Perhaps most importantly, what thought leadership pieces have you contributed? THE SCARCITY EFFECT

While influencing people via scare tactics is never the answer for me, you also have to let your customers know that not everyone can have your offer. You spend a lot of time putting work into each customer and thus over-extending (serving everybody) isn’t your service. The goal here is to let your audience know you do have limited bandwidth. Setting timers, limiting the exact number of people you’ll take on, and spreading the message that it won’t last long will move your audience from procrastination mode to making the decision at that moment. Compiling it all together is the key.

While all these components are effective, you’ll see the most success if you can drive them all together in one message. Know what’s most important to your audience and work from there. Make sure you don’t just throw in each piece of information or piece of influence; rather, tell a story with it and get detailed about your target audience’s psychology, wants, desires, and needs. That’s how you become a digital marketer with real influence.

Solomon is a sales and marketing guru who has built a number of successful companies over the last decade. Read more at Thimothy.com.