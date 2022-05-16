advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT
  • 10:36 am
  • moen

Innovations in conservation: The future of the home water experience

This executive explains how innovations in water are transforming the home experience and advancing water conservation efforts at scale.

By FastCo Works

The smart home is finally a reality. But it’s still early days for home water. Mark-Hans Richer, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer and SVP of Fortune Brands Home & Security, makes the case that the water network in our homes is the most important aspect of the home experience — diving into the impact of our ability to understand, control, and conserve water like never before. Discover the breakthrough innovations that are bringing a more sustainable future into the palm of your hand.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life