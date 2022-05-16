Innovations in conservation: The future of the home water experience

The smart home is finally a reality. But it’s still early days for home water. Mark-Hans Richer, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer and SVP of Fortune Brands Home & Security, makes the case that the water network in our homes is the most important aspect of the home experience — diving into the impact of our ability to understand, control, and conserve water like never before. Discover the breakthrough innovations that are bringing a more sustainable future into the palm of your hand.