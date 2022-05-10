I haven’t bought a single piece of furniture this year. Here’s how

When my husband and I moved into our condo in Brooklyn, the 266-unit building had everything we were looking for: a balcony, a washer-dryer, and a small gym (but don’t ask me how many times I’ve been). The building’s most precious resource, however, revealed itself a little later: an online bulletin board brimming with neighborly advice, dog walker recommendations—and quality secondhand furniture up for grabs.

The first piece we acquired was a desk chair. Then came a desk, then another desk, a round mirror, a rustic wooden dresser, a paper-shade floor lamp, a 50-inch TV, and my most prized acquisition—and only actual purchase—an upright digital piano for just $300. And lest you think of us as freeloaders, you should know that in return, we’ve parted with a smaller dresser, a giant pouf, another desk, and several dog toys.

Neighborhood swaps like Nextdoor have been around for years, as have grassroots movements like Freecycle or the Buy Nothing Project. But bulletin boards like the one in my building may well be one of the most underrated, most sustainable secondhand furniture platforms around. Much like heirlooms used to get passed down from generation to generation, I’ve found that it has crystallized the importance of sourcing furniture as close to home as possible.

Americans throw away more than 12 million tons of furniture every year. This is perpetuated by the fast furniture industry, which continues to churn out cheap, low-quality products that don’t last long and end up in landfills. Many of these pieces also travel thousands of miles before they land on your doorstep: In 2020 alone, Vietnam shipped more than $7.4 billion worth of furniture to the United States.