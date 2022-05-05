Now is not the time to buy a house, according to most Americans

A stunning new Gallup survey finds that a negative perception of the U.S. real estate market has grown significantly within the past year. Only 30% of U.S. adults say that now is a good time to buy a home, down dramatically from 53% in 2021.

This statistic marks an all-time low since Gallup first posed the question in 1978.

All major subgroups of Americans reported a more negative view of the housing market than they did last year. Groups that were more positive about the housing market a year ago, namely suburbanites and Midwesterners, reported the greatest decline.

The survey also found that 70% of respondents expect home prices to continue rising in their local areas, a perception consistent with last year’s findings.