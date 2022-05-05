advertisement
  • 7:40 am

Intuit might owe you money: Here’s what to know if you paid to use TurboTax

Intuit has agreed to pay $141 million to four million Americans who paid for its tax preparation services.

[Source Images: Kimberly White/Getty; Getty]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

If you used TurboTax between the years 2016 and 2018 to file your taxes, Intuit may owe you up to $90. That’s due to a resolution between Intuit and the attorneys’ general for all 50 states and Washington D.C. after the company was accused of misleading practices. As ProPublica reports, Intuit lured customers by advertising their tax prep services for free before getting them to pay for said services. In fact, affected customers were eligible to file their taxes for free using Intuit’s services.

In total, Intuit will pay affected users $141 million. It is estimated that 4 million U.S. tax filers will receive funds from the settlement. The settlement only covers the tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018, with impacted users getting about $30 each per year for a potential maximum settlement of about $90.

There’s no word yet on when the funds will be dispersed to affected customers, but a post on the website of the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Idaho says affected customers will be automatically notified and receive their settlement checks by mail.

Accompanying those details, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, said, “Intuit tricked thousands of Idahoans into paying for services that should have been free. But the company got caught, and this settlement now forces it to pay for its misdeeds. I’m very pleased with this result for those affected.”

As for Intuit, the company has admitted no wrongdoing and says it “agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it.”

