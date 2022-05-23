Design-forward products to take your dinner party to the next level

With spring here and summer coming, it’s time to dust off the old welcome mat (or get a new one), invite some friends over, and celebrate the season. Hosting a dinner party or a casual night in is a great way to reconnect with your people (finally!), even just break up the everyday routine. Feeling a little rusty and would like to spice up the night, Fast Company’s got you. Here are 18 unique dinner-party essentials to upgrade your night.

advertisement

advertisement

PREP TIME Lavandin Santal Candle from Joe + Monroe

To rid your space of any lingering staleness and help set the mood, light up a Lavandin Santal Candle a few hours before guests arrive. The candle’s delicate aromatic balance of vanilla and lavender will have everyone thinking your place always smells this good. Not a fan of these scents? Check out Joe + Monroe’s six other Signature Candles.

Lavandin Santal Candle - $42 Blooming Becky Flower Vase from The Lazy Gardener

Flowers are always a nice touch. For a real conversation starter, arrange a bouquet from your local florist in one of these gracefully distinctive vases. There are three “Blooming Beckys” to choose from: Sitting Pretty, Pondering Pose, and Contemplative. And just think, long after your last guest leaves, any one of these handcrafted beauties will continue to delight you.

Blooming Becky Flower Vase - $79.95 Luxe Postcard Invitations by MOO

Sure, a chaotic group text will get the word out, but why not make your invitations fancy with a customizable luxe postcard. These textured postcards (of 32-point card stock) come in a set of 25 with your choice of eight seam colors. Dust off your graphic design skills or keep it simple; either way, these postcard invites are sure to make your guests feel special.

Luxe Postcards - $53

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Mineral Water by Found Bubbly

Found Bubbly’s mineral water variety pack features 3 bottles of 4 flavors each—Elderflowery, Cucumber Minty, Lemony, and Watermelony—enough to thrill all your dinner guests. These electrolyte-packed chalices give you all the water you’ll need to balance out a wild night in (see: Mezcal to come). Taste-test the different flavors, compare impressions, and turn the bottles into take-home vases for your guests.

Mineral Water Variety Pack - $35 Mezcal by Yola

Shake or stir up some drinks with some Yola mezcal. This women-founded, women-run business prides itself on its 400-year-old traditional Oaxacan distillation process, and you can taste the difference. Use mezcal in place of standard tequila in all of your favorite drinks, from Palomas to Salty Dogs.

YOLA Mezcal - $59.99 PARTY TIME Champagne Problems 500-Piece Puzzle from Maisonette

Take on this boozy puzzle (after some Mezcal, of course) with your friends for a tame entry into the post-dinner portion of the evening. Solving a puzzle can be the mindless task needed to catch up on your guests’ lives. Or, take it incredibly seriously and complete the puzzle in silence.

Champagne Problems Puzzle - $32

advertisement

Partybox 110 by JBL

Let the party begin with this JBL Partybox 110. Even though you’ve had your prepared First Hour of Dinner Party playlist on in the background, its time to turn things up! This Bluetooth-capable, light-synced, splash-proof speaker will certainly let the whole block know how to have a good time. Or, plug in your favorite instrument for a wholesome sing-along session.

Partybox 110 - $399.95 Yatzy by Burke Decor

There’s little more classically entertaining than a game of Yatzy! You and your friends can get back to the dice-throwing, tension-building, scream-producing world of Yahtzee of your childhood, but with a stylish (grown-up) twist. Burke Decor’s minimalist version features blue dice, matching pair of score-keeping pencils and a simply classic scoresheet. Let the games begin!

Yatzy - $15 Playing Cards by David Shrigley

Whether for spades, cribbage, slapjack, or poker, this deck of 54 playing cards will tastefully elevate whichever game you’re into. Designed and illustrated by David Shrigley, the entire deck is comprised of only black suits. In other words, every spade, heart, diamond, and club is “the color of Shrigley’s sense of humor.” And yes, as you’ll see, the “fucking ace” doesn’t back down.

Playing Cards - $14.50

advertisement

advertisement

Fast Company‘s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.