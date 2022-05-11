5 bags that are perfect for your summer weekend getaways

Memorial Day is approaching quickly, and the unofficial beginning of summer also marks a big uptick in weekend trips to make the most of the season. Whether you’re flying, driving, or taking a train, a tried and true companion on these trips is the humble weekender bag. In the interest of helping you give your weekend trips an upgrade this year, we had Fast Company editors and writers try five bags and give their honest opinion.

Everlane Quilted Weekender

I am in the process of packing up my stuff and moving to a new apartment at the moment and the Everlane quilted weekender bag has proved incredibly useful for carting a ton of clothes back and forth to consign at The RealReal and Buffalo Exchange. It is lightweight and deceptively huge with a lot of different compartments so I can fit a lot in. The minimalist quilted design also looks nice and chic (certainly beats the blue Ikea bag I was using before). It’s been marked down on the Everlane site to $86, which feels like pretty good value, especially because it’s kind of a two-for-one: it can double up as a pillow on a long flight. —Yasmin Gagne, associate editor

Everlane Quilted Weekender - $86



Monos Metro Duffel

There’s a lot more to the Monos Metro Duffel than meets the eye. The sleek bag, which comes in four nylon colors and three vegan leather colors, has plenty of storage, both inside and out. I tested the vegan leather version in Saddle Tan, which features interior (super soft) felt made from recycled PET bottles. In addition to an internal zipper pocket, the bag includes a laptop sleeve that will fit up to a 15-inch laptop (or in my case, a 13-inch one and a tablet). The interior also has two side pockets for a water bottle or umbrella (though ideally a short water bottle—my 24-oz. HydroFlask is a little too tall to keep in the bag). On the front is the Monos Classic Kit, a pouch for toiletries or chargers that can detach from the bag and easily be reattached or swapped in with the company’s Metro Folio Kit. Also on the exterior are two pockets, one of which zips, and the other of which can easily become a pass-through for the handle of a suitcase. It also has a detachable strap that makes it into a cross-body option. Given the price point, the Metro Duffel is a very good weekender bag for frequent travelers that could also easily pull double duty as a daily carry if you go from the office to the gym. —David Salazar, associate editor

Monos Metro Duffel - From $205

