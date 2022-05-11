While the term personalized experiences isn’t new, the scale and speed at which companies must provide their customers with relevant, valuable interactions continues to grow exponentially. And so does the complexity.

advertisement

Brands struggle to integrate disparate technologies and connect cross-channel initiatives with customer touchpoints, while unifying and using the data they already have on hand both effectively and responsibly. And regardless of when Google decides to pull the plug on third-party cookies, data deprecation is already well underway, leaving brands that don’t have strong first-party data strategies or the right technologies vulnerable to both market forces and their competition. But it’s not simply a matter of playing defense or solving for a “cookieless future.” The opportunities—and risks—are here and now. And wherever a company is in its evolution toward remaking their approach to customer relationships, customer data platforms (CDPs) are an essential step on that journey.

advertisement

advertisement

Leading brands around the world are already leveraging Adobe Real-Time CDP to make their customers’ experiences deeply personal—and profitable. For example: General Motors (GM): Leading automaker GM is transforming the future of personal mobility, committing $27 billion to the development of electric vehicles. Over the lifetime of vehicle ownership, consumers expect high-touch and personalized experiences for a product that many are investing in for the first time. GM is activating its digital channels to support this and leveraging Real-Time CDP to bring together customer data across multiple touchpoints to personalize the online experience. Major League Baseball (MLB): MLB is reimagining the fan experience with Adobe. Real-Time CDP’s unified customer profile will make it possible for MLB to provide fans with a tailored experience. Fan-friendly features may include personalized promotions or notifications tailored to the individual fans.

MLB is reimagining the fan experience with Adobe. Real-Time CDP’s unified customer profile will make it possible for MLB to provide fans with a tailored experience. Fan-friendly features may include personalized promotions or notifications tailored to the individual fans. Real Madrid CF: Spanish sporting giant Real Madrid CF will take a modern, innovative approach to fan engagement with Adobe Experience Cloud at the heart of its transformation. Fan insights will be collected in Adobe Real-Time CDP and then activated across various digital channels to provide fans with the highly personalized content needed to connect, excite, and drive deeper engagement. POWERFUL ARRAY OF CAPABILITIES Industry-leading brands across all major sectors, including retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, and media and entertainment, are choosing Adobe Real-Time CDP thanks to a powerful array of capabilities that enable them to maximize the value of their customer data and deliver uniquely personal experiences at scale. Following are five Real-Time CDP (RT CDP) capabilities that offer unique value for brands: Enterprise-wide data management and control: Adobe Real-Time CDP’s Experience Data Model (XDM), the foundational framework for customer experience management, enables brands to efficiently standardize customer data (no matter the industry or use case), allowing leaders from across an organization to easily gain value from data assets.

advertisement

Integrated governance and privacy tools: Real-Time CDP empowers data stewards across teams and roles to label and enforce policies on data usage, ensuring consumer preferences are honored and respected, helping brands market ethically and provide great customer experiences, while streamlining customer data policy oversite. Connect and activate online and offline data: While the loss of some types of customer data is real, the solution isn’t simply getting more data. Real-Time CDP can integrate seamlessly with existing technology stacks to unify and connect the valuable (and often unused) online and offline B2C and B2B data stuck in internal and external systems across departments. Accessible and powerful data science: Real-Time CDP leverages Adobe’s powerful Sensei artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) engine to model profile data or audiences—such as propensity scoring—for insights and audience creation.

advertisement

Power of a platform: Built on the Adobe Experience Platform, Real-Time CDP gives marketers—and all other teams engaged in CX delivery—access to a data management foundation typically found only in IT departments. Experience Platform is enterprise-grade, processing more than one petabyte of data and running over 24 trillion segment evaluations every day, and the open, extensible architecture supports use cases across departments to future-proof data management investments. Adobe’s platform approach also means faster time to value, easier deployments, and a single source of truth for brands and their customers. Adobe Real-Time CDP is the enterprise choice for delivering trusted, personalized experiences at scale. For companies that are serious about harnessing the vast opportunities of the digital economy, Real-Time CDP, built on Adobe Experience Platform, is a proven future-proof solution that drives brands’ success on their journeys into an evolving future.