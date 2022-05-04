The Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade vote doesn’t speak for most Americans

On Monday, a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court revealed a majority of conservative justices on the nation’s highest court voted to overturn a landmark ruling on reproductive rights, which for nearly 50 years upheld the constitutionality of seeking abortions across the country. The draft, obtained by Politico, lodges a clear attack on the 1973 decision, calling it “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Although the court’s vote will not be final until the paper is published—and it’s unclear if revisions have been made to the February draft, or even if the vote still holds—many are bracing for Roe v. Wade to be struck down in the next few months, which would return authority on abortions to state governments. If that moment comes, abortions would suddenly become illegal in 13 states with so-called trigger laws, or bans that take effect immediately if Roe is to fall, and another 9 states will unleash restrictions, such as those from pre-Roe eras. According to analysis from the policy group Guttmacher Institute, 4 more states are likely to move quickly for bans.

That means people in more than half of the United States could lose the right to abortion healthcare. People seeking to end pregnancies would, in some cases, be forced to travel hundreds of miles to reach a safe clinic in another state, or if they cannot afford it, resort to unsanctioned or risky procedures that jeopardize their health.

Such grim consequences might be why much of the U.S. supports keeping abortion above ground and out of back alleys. According to a January 2020 survey from the Pew Research Center, there were only seven states in which a majority of respondents said abortion should be illegal in all or most cases (Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee). Meanwhile, a majority in 20 states said abortion should be legal.