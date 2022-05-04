The Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade vote doesn’t mirror the view of most Americans

On Monday, a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court revealed a majority of conservative justices on the nation’s highest court voted to overturn a landmark ruling on reproductive rights, which for nearly 50 years upheld the constitutionality of seeking abortions across the country. The draft, reported by Politico, lodges a clear attack on the 1973 decision, calling it “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Although the court’s vote will not be final until the paper is published—and it’s unclear if revisions have been made to the February draft, or if the vote still holds—many are preparing for Roe v. Wade to be struck down in the next few months, which would then return authority on abortions to state governments. And if that moment comes, abortions would suddenly become illegal in 13 states with so-called trigger laws, or bans that take effect immediately in the event of Roe’s overturning. According to analysis from the policy group Guttmacher Institute, another 13 states have laws indicating they will move to ban abortion.

That means people in more than half of the United States could be denied abortion healthcare. People seeking abortions would, in some cases, be forced to travel hundreds of miles to reach a safe clinic in another state, or if they cannot afford it, resort to unsanctioned or risky procedures that jeopardize their health.

Such negative consequences might be why much of the U.S. supports keeping abortion above ground and out of back alleys. According to a January 2020 survey from the Pew Research Center, there were only seven states in which a majority of respondents said abortion should be illegal in all cases (Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee). Meanwhile, a majority in 20 states said abortion should be legal in all, or most cases.