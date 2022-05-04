Uber Q1 2022 earnings: bookings and revenue surge as pandemic recovery continues

Uber has announced its earnings for the first quarter of 2022, and some of its metrics show a healthy return to normality after years of pandemic-induced disruption. Those highlights for Q1 2022 include:

Gross Bookings: Gross bookings rose 35% year-over-year to $26.4 billion.

Mobility Gross Bookings: These were up a 58% YOY to $10.7 billion.

Delivery Gross Bookings: Deliveries grew, too, but at a lower 12% YOY to $13.9 billion.

Revenue: Q1 2022 revenue grew 136% to $6.9 billion.

Yet despite the healthy growth in several categories, Uber has a Q1 2022 net loss of $5.9 billion. Most of that ($5.6 billion) was due to “aggregate unrealized losses” from Uber’s equity investments in delivery and rideshare companies Grab, Aurora, and Didi.

Uber’s results will be a relief to investors’ ears after competitor Lyft saw its stock get pulverized yesterday. Lyft shares sank 25% after the company forecast less-than-expected Q2 2022 revenue. The poor forecast by Lyft sent Uber shares down as much as 10% in its wake yesterday, before recovering to a 3% drop, reported MarketWatch.

But Uber’s Q1 results today seem to have stemmed any Lyft-like fall. As of the time of this writing, Uber shares are up about 1% in pre-market trading. For the Q2 2022 ahead, Uber is forecasting: