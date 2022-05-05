This new tool shows you the local mosquito forecast

If you’re planning a barbecue, you can now check the mosquito forecast along with the weather forecast. A new tool predicts local mosquito activity, from “low” ranging up to “severe,” for a period of seven days, using an algorithm that processes detailed weather data from Google Earth Engine , the tech giant’s massive satellite imagery database.

“The growth of the mosquito, from egg to a biting adult, is really tied to temperature and humidity…it takes several days to go from one stage to another,” says Jamie Herring, president of Climate Engine, a company that partnered with entomologists at SC Johnson (the makers of Off! brand mosquito repellant, not coincidentally) and Google Cloud to build the tool. “So if we can map the actual temperature and humidity changes themselves, we can use that as a proxy for how mosquitoes would develop.”

The model is “very accurate,” says Maude Meier, an entomologist at SC Johnson, and uses a combination of billions of points of climate data from Google Earth Engine, along with past mosquito population counts from thousands of locations and a scientific understanding of the mosquito’s lifecycle. The team validated it by running the model for previous years and comparing the results to actual mosquito data.

Climate change is boosting mosquito populations in many areas, as hotter weather means that mosquitoes can spread and breed for a longer part of the year. That also means that more people will get sick: Globally, one study predicts that as many as a billion additional people could be exposed to mosquito-borne illnesses like Zika and malaria later this century. In the U.S., mosquito-borne West Nile virus is already widespread, and in some cases leads to severe diseases like meningitis, or even death.