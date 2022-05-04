Is your brand considering an NFT campaign? Five things you should know

The advent of Web3 and the growth of the Metaverse have created myriad novel opportunities for brands to deepen connections with their customers. In fact, the inevitable integration of our physical and digital lives means that brands must figure out how to adapt to this new digital reality or risk losing customers and market share. The brands that prove to be the savviest at adapting to meet customer desires and enhancing experiences in virtual spaces will have the greatest chances of expanding their business and customer base.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have emerged as a highly effective tool for increasing customer engagement in Web3. If you’re a brand considering embarking on an NFT drop, here are five things you should keep in mind:

1. Understand the real value of NFTs. NFTs are transformative because they represent the first time in internet history that artwork, music, videos, and other digital goods can be authenticated and verified. NFTs are minted on blockchain protocols that are immutable ledgers containing a permanent record of transactions, which also gives holders of these digital assets true ownership of that very asset. If it weren’t for the advent of blockchain technology, NFTs would not be possible, and there would still be no way to differentiate an original digital art piece from a JPG that can be copied and downloaded ad infinitum. The ability to show verifiable ownership and authenticate the original digital art piece opens up opportunities for secondary sales that previously were not possible.

2. Think about how to best leverage NFT capabilities for your brand. Understanding the advantages of NFTs puts you in a position to make the next decision about whether embarking on an NFT campaign makes sense for your brand. A maker of designer sneakers might create NFT versions tied to the physical sneakers using NFC tags as a way to extend the collector community into Web3. A lifestyle brand might auction NFT passes to participate in one-of-a-kind experiences in the Metaverse or even access limited-edition merch only holders can buy. If the brand’s aesthetic lends itself toward artist partnerships, the company might consider minting unique art pieces in partnership with a well-known artist. Consider donating the profits of an NFT auction to a charity that reflects your brand’s values as another way to manifest your company’s mission.