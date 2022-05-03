How to help protect reproductive rights: 4 things you can do as Roe v. Wade comes under threat

A leaked draft from the nation’s highest court revealed its conservative justices voted to overturn the country’s most consequential ruling on abortion. Although it’s not yet final, the majority opinion, first reported Monday by Politico, unmistakably shoots down the constitutional authority of 1973’s Roe v. Wade.
Nearly 50 years after the groundbreaking court decision, the opinion draft could drastically reroute the trajectory of reproductive freedoms in the United States. In the Politico scoop, the outlet writes that the leaked opinion demonstrates an “unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guarantees federal constitutional protections.” If, in a matter of months, the Supreme Court does make the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, restrictions to reproductive rights are expected to roll across Republican-led states.
Already, bans on abortion are being passed, including a law passed by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, which becomes enforceable starting July 1. The law restricts most types of abortion after 15 weeks. Meanwhile, Texas Senate Bill 8, passed in September 2021, signaled a real shift in the fate of abortions, by prohibiting procedures after six weeks. And perhaps most notably, a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks appears to be at the center of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion.
If you’re wondering what you can do to help protect reproductive rights that are becoming increasingly under threat, here are four organizations that offer resources, vital services, and other information.
- Planned Parenthood. A nonprofit that operates 50 affiliate locations across the country, where it provides healthcare and education on reproductive rights. Right now, there are 26 U.S. states that are set to ban abortions with the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
- Center for Reproductive Rights. This advocacy organization focuses on giving legal help and assistance in service of reproductive freedoms. In its interactive project, “What if Roe fell?,” the organization created a visualized representation of potential abortion restrictions, such as TRAP (or “targeted regulation of abortion providers”) laws, parental involvement, and consent laws, which include biased counseling or requiring ultrasounds.
- Population Action International. A nonprofit that advocates for healthcare and family planning by partnering with policy writers and “a network of global partners.” The organization works with women and vulnerable populations.
- Guttmacher Institute. A research-focused organization dating back to 1968, this group has tracked legislative action on reproductive healthcare. The organization reports that 2021 was the worst year for reproductive rights, citing a total of 108 restrictions.