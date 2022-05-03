How to help protect reproductive rights: 4 things you can do as Roe v. Wade comes under threat

A leaked draft from the nation’s highest court revealed its conservative justices voted to overturn the country’s most consequential ruling on abortion . Although it’s not yet final, the majority opinion, first reported Monday by Politico , unmistakably shoots down the constitutional authority of 1973’s Roe v. Wade.

Nearly 50 years after the groundbreaking court decision, the opinion draft could drastically reroute the trajectory of reproductive freedoms in the United States. In the Politico scoop, the outlet writes that the leaked opinion demonstrates an “unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guarantees federal constitutional protections.” If, in a matter of months, the Supreme Court does make the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, restrictions to reproductive rights are expected to roll across Republican-led states.

Already, bans on abortion are being passed, including a law passed by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, which becomes enforceable starting July 1. The law restricts most types of abortion after 15 weeks. Meanwhile, Texas Senate Bill 8, passed in September 2021, signaled a real shift in the fate of abortions, by prohibiting procedures after six weeks. And perhaps most notably, a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks appears to be at the center of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion.

If you’re wondering what you can do to help protect reproductive rights that are becoming increasingly under threat, here are four organizations that offer resources, vital services, and other information.