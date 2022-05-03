Here are the latest reactions to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

Last night’s leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion overturning almost 50 years of abortion rights has drawn reactions from almost anyone on either side with internet access and an ounce of activism. The draft shows Justice Samuel Alito declaring, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” referring to the court’s two landmark cases. The leaked draft doesn’t represent an official decision, and the possibility still exists that justices’ votes could change. But here’s how the day has unfolded since, as everyone from President Biden to various lawmakers and the court itself has reacted to the news.