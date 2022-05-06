Our reliance on real-time applications and what it really means for availability defenses

The world of work has changed, and whether you like it or not, hybrid working looks like it is here to stay. While some organizations have announced plans for a full return to the office, others are embracing their employees’ desire to split the work week between the office, home, and other remote locations. Last summer, McKinsey also explored the future of the workplace, noting that once in a generation, “We have the opportunity to reimagine how we work.” That time has come.

But are organizations ready? In a follow-up article, McKinsey observed some organizations lack the required vision for hybrid working, and 68% have no detailed plan for managing it. DISTRIBUTED COLLABORATION Much business value lies in collaboration between people—this is what defines a company—so organizations need to ensure that collaboration is seamless given our new reality. From a technology perspective, they need to take an urgent look at their IT and security strategies to ensure they can effectively support the real-time applications needed to facilitate collaboration and their broader business needs.

Over the past couple of years we, both individually and as organizations, have learned to use technology to collaborate effectively from our home workspaces. Now though, the situation has changed, and we must adapt to another new way of working where there are some concentrations of people at office locations and others still at home. In this environment, if collaboration tools don’t work effectively, we have a big problem. From the office to the classroom: availability is key. I’m going to couple the business world with the education sector for a moment, as many of the challenges around real-time access and provision are mirrored across the sectors. This is particularly true as so many students found themselves—and still do find themselves—learning remotely. If a connection breaks down for whatever reason, the ability to have that meeting or lesson is lost. And, when distance learning is disrupted or seminars are interrupted, students tend to disappear and not return until the next session—meaning that teaching time has gone. To minimize the chances of disruption, we need tools in place to both pinpoint the problem areas of performance and reliability and proactively defend against availability threats.

AN INCREASE IN DDOS ATTACKS So, why do we need to worry about availability threats impacting collaboration and distance learning? Well, unfortunately, attackers are always looking for an easy way of impacting a business. For example, during the pandemic, organizations became reliant on VPNs to link back-office functions to remote workers. The use of VPNs soared; at the same time, threat researchers here at NETSCOUT saw a rise in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against VPNs, with more than 41,000 attacks monitored—and that was just in the first six months of 2021. Ultimately, with most of the world in some form of lockdown, threat actors knew that targeting VPN infrastructure was an easy way of impacting a target’s business continuity (as, in most cases, VPN infrastructure was lightly defended). Moving back to education, the same type of thing happened and the sector took quite a hit during the pandemic, with disruption to the distance learning systems they were reliant upon. According to our latest intelligence report, colleges, universities, and professional schools faced a significant (102%) increase in DDoS attacks during the second half of 2021.

What about our existing defenses? For organizations with ‘on-demand’ DDoS protection services, any attack must be detected and diverted before it can be mitigated. Some services do this fast—in about a minute; some take a bit longer (several minutes). But in either case, collaboration tools and other real-time services can be impacted. If a Zoom call gets interrupted for a few seconds, it should automatically reconnect. If it gets interrupted for longer, it won’t. In our current world, where we have concentrations of employees at the office collaborating with those at home, what happens if the office is disconnected? Herein lies one of the drivers for demand around real-time, or ‘always-on’ defenses for key services and communication pathways. Historically, many organizations have found always-on DDoS protection services to be very expensive. But, this is changing as ISPs recognize the demand and start to take advantage of new licensing models offered by their vendors to launch new service types.

THE ROAD AHEAD Fundamentally, organizations need to advance their IT and security infrastructures with tools that can properly monitor, fault-find, and secure real-time services. Key questions should include: • What is my overall internet threat surface?

• What would the business impact be if a given service was unavailable to me or my customers? • How soon would a loss of access to a service cause a significant or notifiable issue? Understanding the answers to these questions helps to determine the risk, where defenses need to be located, and the nature of the defenses needed. Lastly, when trying to source appropriate defenses, your existing internet service providers (ISPs) are usually a good first port of call.

Darren is CTO for Security at NETSCOUT, which helps assure digital business services against disruptions.