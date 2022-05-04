How limiting access to abortion could harm the economy and women’s well-being

The Supreme Court on December 1, 2021, heard oral arguments in a case that may result in a ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Disparities in access Still, there is a class divide in contraception access, as evidenced by disparities in the 2011 rate of unintended pregnancies—the latest data available. While the overall rate fell to 45% that year from 51% in 2008, the figure for women living at or below the poverty line, although also decreasing, was five times that of women at the highest income level. One reason for this disparity is the cost of birth control, particularly for the most effective, long-lasting forms. For instance, it typically costs women over $1,000 for an IUD and the procedure to insert it, amounting to about one month’s full-time pay for a minimum-wage worker lacking insurance coverage.

advertisement

advertisement

Sex education and the economic ladder Another key to reproductive health—and one that isn’t discussed enough—is sexual education for teenagers. For years, the public has spent up to $110 million a year on abstinence-only programs, which not only fail to reduce teen birth rates, but also reinforce gender stereotypes, and are rife with misinformation. Low-income minority teens are particularly subject to these programs. Teens without knowledge about their sexual health are more likely to get pregnant and less likely to work, spiraling them to the bottom of the economic ladder.

advertisement

Access to abortion Then there’s the issue of abortion. Let’s start with the cost. Half of women who obtain an abortion pay more than one-third of their monthly income for the procedure. The longer a woman must wait—either because state law requires it, or she needs to save up the money, or both—costs rise significantly.

advertisement

advertisement

It has been so since the 1976 enactment of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal Medicaid funds from being used for abortions except in cases of rape or incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk. Denying poor women coverage for abortion under Medicaid contributes to the unintended birth rates that are seven times as high for poor women as for high-income women. If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, poor women would be affected the most. Women who are denied abortions are more likely to end up in poverty, be unemployed, and turn to public assistance.

advertisement

By contrast, economists have established that the legalization of abortion led to improved education, employment, and earnings outcomes for women, as well as for their children. Politicians cannot promise to grow the economy and simultaneously limit access to abortion, birth control, and sex education. America’s economic health and women’s reproductive health are linked. This is an updated version of an article originally published on April 27, 2016.

advertisement