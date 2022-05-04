What happens if Ukraine’s historic buildings are destroyed

The tragic loss of life and desperate living conditions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have gripped the world’s attention.

St. Andrew’s Church (1744-67), a baroque monument of global importance, 400 meters—a five-minute walk—from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, is another potential target. Sacred to Ukrainian, Russian Orthodox Christians Some endangered monuments are as sacred to Russian Orthodox Christians as they are to Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. As the cradle of the Russian Orthodox Church, St. Sophia’s Cathedral is as important to Russian Orthodox Christians as St. Peter’s Basilica is to Roman Catholics. The UNESCO-recognized Pechersk-Lavra monastic complex (begun in 1051) is one of the principal shrines of Eastern Europe. It comprises multiple aboveground monastic buildings and bell towers, and its 600-meter network of catacombs contains chapels, relics, and monks’ tombs.

St. Andrew’s Church, on a precipitous hill in the historic Podil neighborhood, is believed to have been the place where the Apostle Andrew raised a cross and predicted that Kyiv would become the first center of Christianity in Slavic lands. The church, designed by Empress Elizabeth’s court architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli (1744-61), is an original fusion of Orthodox, Italian baroque, and French rococo forms with an interior united by rich, gilded scrollwork. Mosaics, frescoes These UNESCO world heritage monuments, and numerous buildings not included on the list, are unique to the world.

St. Sophia was built to rival the greatest church of Orthodox Christianity, Hagia Sophia (now a mosque), in Constantinople—now present-day Istanbul. Later parts of St. Sophia’s exterior and its monastic outbuildings are also outstanding examples of Ukrainian baroque (also called “Cossack baroque“). Unique to the region, the 17th- to 18th-century style combines traditional forms with lace-like stuccoes and curvilinear shapes creatively adapted from Western models. St. Sophia preserves priceless early medieval mosaics and frescoes, including Christ Pantocrator and The Virgin at Prayer. Ukrainian and Russian artists alike have been using The Virgin at Prayer as their Facebook profile photo to protest the invasion. Historic buildings of Lviv In Lviv, one of the most important Renaissance and baroque urban centers in Eastern Europe, buildings and artworks of inestimable heritage value are in danger of obliteration.

Much of Pinsel’s work was already damaged or destroyed in the Second World War and under Soviet occupation. Pinsel was the most important sculptor in Galicia, the historic Eastern European region spanning present-day Western Ukraine and southeastern Poland, and the subject of a 2013 exhibition at the Louvre. UNESCO-recognized wooden churches However, UNESCO recognizes only a tiny number of such buildings. Ukraine is also home to hundreds of wooden churches of inestimable cultural value. The UNESCO-recognized wooden tserkvas (churches) of the Carpathian Region (16th to 19th centuries) represent a unique building tradition in Ukraine and Poland.

Their golden domes and colorful facades look fine at a distance. But up close, their ornament—once among the finest examples of Ukrainian baroque—looks mechanical and impersonal. Once lost, such buildings can be rebuilt. But a replica can never compensate for the original. Gauvin Alexander Bailey is a professor and Bader Chair of Southern Baroque Art in the department of art history & art conservation at Queen’s University, Ontario. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.