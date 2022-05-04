As CEO, I apply to jobs at my own company every year. This is how it’s transformed hiring

As a founder, executive, or leader in a company, you have the ability to monitor and change this process to make the hiring better for candidates applying for jobs at your company.

Now that I’m in that position, I care a lot about creating a positive application experience for our candidates. So back in 2014, when I became the COO of a fast-growing startup, I decided to apply to a job at my own company to make sure we weren’t one of the bad-actors I’d experienced earlier in my career.

I applied to a job using a throwaway name, resume, and email address. It’s easy to create a fake resume that should pass the initial screening process at your company. At first, I wasn’t looking to fake the entire interview process. I just wanted to see how long it would take from submitting a high-quality resume, to receiving a notification from the recruiting team (or a rejection), to booking an initial interview.



When you apply as a founder or executive at your own company, it’s challenging to get into an initial phone or video screen because everyone at the company will recognize you. So, in one past role, I took this a step further and asked two friends with high quality, relevant resumes to apply to open roles at my company and asked for feedback on the time between stages/steps. This helps to get a sense of how fast our hiring process moves further down the funnel.