Instagram is ablaze with designers and artists protesting the leaked abortion ruling

The Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft acquired by Politico . If the court’s final decision, which is expected next month , resembles the draft, it would end federal protection of abortion rights, leaving it to individual states to determine whether abortion is legal.

What happens next isn’t hard to predict: The 26 states that already have abortion-limiting laws today will likely ban it altogether; 13 actually have “trigger laws” in place already, bans designed to automatically go into effect if Roe v. Wade were ever overturned. That means that in more than half of the states in the United States, abortion will be illegal—and in many cases, there is no exception for rape or incest.

In response to this terrifyingly retroactive decision, designers and artists, ranging from professionals to hobbyists, have taken to social media in powerful visual protest. We’ve assembled a selection of what we’ve seen here.

To begin, star designer Jessica Walsh pays homage to the colors of the women’s suffrage movement with the use of purple garments and yellow flowers.