The Metaverse of Things: This startup is using microchips to turn physical objects into NFTs

Imagine a world in which your most prized physical possessions—a Prada purse, a pair of Nike Dunks, a Rolls-Royce, a wall of Impressionist paintings—could be indelibly marked as yours for, theoretically, the rest of eternity, so that in the year 3000, when future archaeologists unearth these historical artifacts, they will decode high-tech data that traces all the way back to your ownership.

That’s the promise of the blockchain for digital assets like NFTs. But Americana Technologies, a new startup funded by the likes of Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, rapper Future, and OpenSea, wants to bring those possibilities to real-world assets. It’s much like the revolution brought by the Internet of Things—but in Web3, that’s evolved into the Metaverse of Things.

And Americana hopes to build it with a microchip. Embedding the chip into any object, collectible, or artwork imbues it with all the powers of the blockchain, essentially turning it into an NFT, and thus attaching the corresponding digital ledger that offers proof of authenticity, proof of ownership, and an entire history of ownership as public record.

It might be a fancy way to rack up more internet cred for the cool stuff you bought, but it could also have functional repercussions far beyond that. For one, in the art collector’s realm, it serves as a provenance that can never be lost or muddled. It could also thwart underground networks of forgers that sell artwork dupes meant to fool the buyer—or even just the buyer’s friends and enemies. Or in the luxury goods market, it could stem the rampant circulation of fakes. It might even put appraisers out of a job.