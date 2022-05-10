Empowering the public to take on Big Tech

Global trust in Big Tech, long plagued by issues of privacy and overreach, hit a record low last year. Yet technology continues to dominate our lives, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified its influence. “As algorithms are making more and more decisions about every single part of our lives, shouldn’t the public have a say?” asks Nabiha Syed, president of the nonprofit tech industry-focused news organization the Markup. It’s a rhetorical question that could well be the organization’s mission statement.

The site traffics in news items and service-oriented sections, but the Markup has largely made a name for itself with in-depth, data-driven investigative pieces that hold Big Tech companies accountable for largely unpoliced transgressions such as racially biased software algorithms and self-serving search results. To build trust, the site created an innovative and high-transparency process—the Markup Method—that details the datasets, methodologies, and statistical techniques used in their stories.

Just two years into existence, the Markup’s fresh take on investigative journalism has made a powerful impact. The platform has been cited more than 10 times in major lawsuits and legislative hearings, as well as in two landmark federal antitrust bills. These ground-breaking efforts have earned the Markup a spot among Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

ETHICAL DATA COLLECTION

Julia Angwin, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist, cofounded the Markup after years of pondering the often misunderstood impact technology has on our lives. The newsroom launched on February 25, 2020, just 10 days before the pandemic shut down the country—and our collective dependence on technology skyrocketed. “[COVID] upped the ante for us,” Syed explains. “We’re using telemedicine to go to the doctor and delivery apps to get our groceries. We’ve got to make sure that this is actually fair for everybody.”