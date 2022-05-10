Monetizing influence

At age 18, Cole Mason left Texas to pursue a modeling career in New York City. He had a hard time gaining traction in the fashion industry and was forced to come up with a Plan B. While working as a nightclub promoter, Mason met lots of online creators—many with millions of followers—but noticed that few were able to actually monetize their influence. “I realized creators didn’t have a sustainable way to make money, and I wanted to build a way for them to earn a living doing what they love,” he says.

Enter Pearpop, a creator-centered digital platform cofounded by Mason to facilitate collaborations between brands and influencers. It took three years for Mason to save enough money to build the app, create a pitch deck, and hone his fundraising skills. Those efforts paid off: Soon he was approached by Hollywood heavyweight Guy Oseary, talent manager to stars such as Madonna and U2. “Guy had been waiting for someone to disrupt the talent booking space and transform it for the digital era,” Mason says. “I brought him in as a cofounder, started building the team, and we were off to the races.”

Pearpop officially launched in 2021, and the new model it provides for helping online creators monetize their content landed it on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

CHALLENGES THAT HELP INFLUENCERS

Shortly after its launch, Pearpop introduced a feature called Challenges. Any brand or person can issue a challenge and put it out to the company’s roster of more than 150,000 digital creators across social media platforms. A recent challenge from Netflix posed the question, “What’s the wildest thing you’ve done for love?”