Nine growth hack strategies that are good for business

If you’re a start-up business owner, you’ll want to implement the best growth hacking strategies to attract and retain the most customers. Although daily marketing outreach methods seem intimidating at first, that’s exactly what it will take to get the company off the ground, especially if you plan to remain in business.

For this reason, nine members of Fast Company Executive Board offered to share their low-cost tips for mastering “the art of the follow-up.” 1. PUT THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP FIRST. I’ve always believed I’m first in the relationship business. So that means I’m intentional in my communications with stakeholders. Let’s use conference producers as an example. When I put the relationship before my desired outcome of booking speaking opportunities, and instead, position myself as a resource, I’m able to grow my business more effectively. – Melanie Samba, Sproxxy

2. UTILIZE AUTOMATION SOFTWARE. Invest in a customer relationship management (CRM) tool with workflow automation that logs your calls and emails and can auto-generate follow-ups. HubSpot, Boostr, and other sales-first CRMs have in-depth workflow automation which, while arduous to set up at first, can save hours in email follow-ups. – Amanda Dorenberg, COMMBANK 3. REMAIN PERSISTENT.

Be persistent and put in the time. Often, you may find yourself only one follow-up away from landing something! – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 4. PROVIDE DATA-BASED CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS. Invest in software that tracks comments and questions on social media. Then use this information to offer personalized support and reply directly to your customers to quickly resolve any issues. This can also lead to increased engagement by those who’ve had positive interactions with your brand. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

5. LIGHTEN UP YOUR TONE OF OUTREACH. A surprising joke goes a long way. We’ve entered an age where business-to-business brands try to act like business-to-consumer brands in terms of their tone of voice. For example, they are less serious, more down-to-earth, and even funny at times. This usually converts better even in cold reach outs. – Yoav Vilner, Walnut 6. PREPARE MULTIPLE PLATFORMS FOR VARIOUS ENGAGEMENTS.

To sustain growth, it’s important to build and strengthen client relationships. Follow-ups can provide value through effective engagement to gather feedback and explore new opportunities. Timing is of the essence for the best results, so preparing different platform-based templates and schedules for various stages of the engagement with a specific call to action can make it easy and effective. – Gayatri Keskar, Material ConneXion 7. PRACTICE THE ‘MONEY PHONE’ TECHNIQUE. I use a strategy that I call “Money Phone.” The moment you meet someone in person, take a picture of the two of you, ask for their mobile contact number and text them right away. The day after the event, follow up with a short message: “Do you need anything?” Or send a short video. You’ll get a 100% response. I do the same thing online. – Mike Koenigs, The Superpower Accelerator

8. LEARN WHAT IS AND IS NOT WORKING. Having a deep understanding of what is and is not working for your existing customer base will allow for growth hackers to more effectively develop follow-up strategies as they continue to grow their business. Streamlining and optimizing the data you’re evaluating will provide you with the baseline knowledge you need to approach future growth. – Brandon Pena, BrandON Media Group 9. STAY SELF-AWARE, DISCIPLINED, AND HUMBLE.

This is about holding yourself accountable, and no, it’s not always easy. It takes self-awareness, discipline, and a bit of humility. After all, if you’re obsessed with growth, it can be hard to step out of the race, even for a few minutes, but if you never give yourself a chance to recharge and reflect, your ability to follow up will suffer and, in the long term, so will your business. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC