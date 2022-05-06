The intersection of iterative and user-centered practices in UI/UX design

The genesis of a memorable user experience and the spark of its creation is quite hardly a linear process. In our own design agency, we have uncovered that flexibility and agility truly bring forth a collaborative and liberating workflow structure. Carefully crafting user-centric designs with flexible strategies such as iterative methodologies allows humanized experiences to rise to the surface.

The interworking layers that come into confluence—where a website’s architecture intersects with the user’s needs—are pivotal for UI/UX design. To truly structure a hearty and solid user experience, the user—the person navigating the interface—must become the focal point. One way this can be achieved is through iterative design. ITERATIVE AND USER-CENTRIC PRACTICES INFORM UI/UX DESIGN User-centered design is a collective way to focus on the user when developing a digital interface. A development team dissects the user’s preferences and objectives and internalizes their feedback to prioritize the design based on users’ expectations. Within iterative design, this stage is often referred to as the strategy and planning stage that deep dives into a targeted audience to begin prototyping. When the focus is on a user-centric approach, iterative intersects with that focus by guaranteeing every tier of the process is fixated on the user. The initial step in a cycle of iterations streamlines the approaches, ensuring all the details that go into planning place the user at the core. This can then inform the design, testing, and repetition of the cycle until the ultimate outcome is achieved.

PRIORITIZING THE USER As stated, the user is always at the heart of a design, and a fundamental principle is involving the user in the design process right from the start. When UI/UX developers collaborate on the trajectory of their project scope, analyzing how it will best resonate with end-users informs the design. This opens the opportunity for an iterative and agile design process to stabilize its footing. The framework is intended to elevate the design process through constant collaboration and feedback from the user and/or clientele collaborating with a digital design agency. There is room to gradually build modifications within a project life span as it gains momentum. Once again, the user here is voicing their preferences and the design echoes those needs within the project life span. Thus, with user-centered design functioning as the backdrop for developers, the process of design morphs from a mere procedure and transforms into an engaging user-specific experience. Project ideation begins to also come together within a website map, user journeys, and streamlined navigation to remove cognitive friction for the user. These steps, however, are cycled with iterative approaches, as they are always refined to resonate with stakeholders and the users.

Design and the user can meet at a nexus because the audience’s needs will ultimately be met, while developers can propel productivity with an iterative approach and a purposeful design. The pillars of user-centric design offer a clear analysis of why this form of design insists on tailor-made development. Research, empathy, and iteration solidify the understanding of user-centricity as a framework. EMPATHY ELEVATES THE HUMAN PERSPECTIVE Empathy in user-centric design functions as a testament to the human level of design, as UI/UX developers can place themselves in the shoes of the audience they are designing experiences for. Truly grasping the preferences of a user and empathizing with the type of interfaces they prefer is a great way to leverage data to not only create the optimal user experience, but to also reduce overhead. Etching empathy within a design becomes a significant outlet for emotion to place its footing. Empathy functions as a facilitator that UI/UX design isn’t simply about the most innovative mechanizations, but rather, about understanding the human perspective that drives the whole experience.

This correlation runs deep in iterative design processes as well. Empathy enhances the idea that UI/UX developers understand their users. When a workflow integrates changes based on client/user feedback, they are made to appease the audience, which highlights just how intertwined iterative design is with empathy and emotion. With iterative design, there becomes an omission of perfection, an openness to changes and edits based on feedback, collaboration, and ultimately a trusting bond between designers and clientele. INTEGRATE AN ITERATIVE APPROACH INTO YOUR WORKFLOW Iterative design stems from user-centric principles and is a viable framework that further propels collaboration. Iterative design secures room for agile strategies and a productive delineation of a design within sprints. When integrating iterative with user-centered approaches, allow your team to be open to feedback from internal or external voices. A great approach to navigate this workflow is by delegating tasks between team members that are best fit in their field and by scheduling continual regroups on every area of the project that is iterated. Constant communication with external audiences about your team’s progress and ideations and answering questions removes confusion and propels productivity. Communication and collaboration are human-focused; incorporating them into a workflow is an essential practice to solidify user-centric experiences.

ENCOURAGE CLEAR COMMUNICATION As stated, communication is essential between designers, clientele and users, and enabling a dialogue between users and stakeholders is a great tactic for user-centric design. Whether that is through social media communications, marketing collateral, or even surveys, your users’ thoughts and opinions are always essential. Data testing is another viable layer that enables the user perspective by analyzing analytics, bounce rates, hotspots, and more. Moreover, the opportunities for users and clients to feel included once again place them at the center of any established or pre-existing developments. Data testing is also iterative, so consider iterative data testing post-development. User-centric design and the incorporation of iterative is an essential approach that elevates humanized experiences. The merging of these two practices can enhance the development of experience for UI/UX teams, with users crystalized at the core.

