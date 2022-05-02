Crypto.com token price falls after Visa card rewards abruptly slashed

Crypto.com’s Visa rewards cardholders are not thrilled after a blog post from the cryptocurrency trading platform on Sunday said it would unexpectedly slash rewards across all membership tiers.

The prepaid card lets platform users spend their cryptocurrencies and stablecoins in fiat currency at Visa-accepting merchants, with users topping up funds periodically from their Crypto.com accounts. Cardholders earn their membership by engaging with Crypto.com’s own cryptocurrency, CRO token. If they stake the token—thus supporting its blockchain consensus mechanism—they unlock successive card tiers, each burnished in whimsical colors:

Midnight Blue

Ruby Steel

Royal Indigo/Jade Green

Icy White/Frosted Rose Gold

Obsidian

To reach the Obsidian tier, cardholders must stake $400,000 worth of CRO for at least 180 days.

Spending with the card reaps cash back rewards, which are paid out in—you guessed it—CRO tokens. But with the recent move, the rewards will drop from 8% to 5% for Obsidian members; from 5% to 3% for Icy White/Frosted Rose Gold; from 3% to 1.5% for Royal Indigo/Jade Green; from 2% to 0.5% for Ruby Steel; and from 1% to 0% for Midnight Blue, starting June 1. Furthermore, rewards will be capped at $25 to $50 per month for lower tiers.