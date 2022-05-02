Stanford neuroscientists have discovered why your 13-year-old suddenly can’t even

Mothers, if you feel like your teenager just hears blah blah blah when you’re speaking—rest assured, there’s a scientific reason for it.

A new study from Stanford Medical School found that around the age of 13, children no longer find their mothers’ voices “uniquely rewarding.” (The study, alas, did not comment on fathers’ voices.) Once children reach adolescence, the part of their brain that rewards stimuli showed increased activity for unfamiliar voices compared to a mother’s voice.

The finding adds to an earlier study by the same team, which found that preadolescent children did find their mother’s voice uniquely rewarding. When they hear it, several different parts of the brain, including reward centers, emotional processing, and visual processing, light up. However, brains shift as children mature, according to functional MRI scans utilized by the research.

The study’s authors point out that this is a natural part of growing up, as children gain independence and start to forge their own way in the world.