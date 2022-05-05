Questions to ask when being acquired by deep-pocket private equity firms

If you’re a founder, business owner, or entrepreneur, you may dream of selling your business one day and walking away with a big check. Sounds great, but sometimes we can get stuck on the “when and how” in preparing to sell.

advertisement

advertisement

Joey Osborne, founder of the Mosquito Authority franchise, was recently acquired by a private equity firm for an eight-figure payday and he worked his deal so that he still has significant ownership and will get what’s known in the industry as “the second bite of the apple” What’s the second bite of the apple? That’s when you get paid a second time after you sell the majority of your company. Here’s how it works: A private equity firm buys a percentage of your company, improves the company’s performance and later sells it at a profit to another company or creates a liquidation event. When the second sale is done, the original owner gets paid again.

advertisement

advertisement

So how do you make yourself attractive to PE firms? I spent three days with Joey talking about what it takes to get acquired by a big PE firm as he did. Together, we outlined what to look for when being acquired by private equity that any founder can model, and below are some of the questions you should be asking during the process. WHAT IS YOUR MINDSET? Many entrepreneurs never consider what life will be like after they sell. Everyone has different goals and priorities, so before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you think about how this decision will affect your life and the lives of your team and family members after you sell.

advertisement

Is your spouse/partner on the same page? Have you discussed what everyday life will look like? Will you travel more? Buy a new home? Start a non-profit? Set expectations upfront. Have you considered your employees and maintained confidentiality? An employee’s first question will be, “How does this affect me?” and the buyer will want to know whether employees are staying. Selling to a private equity firm is like having a second full-time job until it closes. Are you willing to take on another full-time job and spend six figures getting the right due diligence? If not, you could lose a lot more money and risk losing the deal altogether.

advertisement

Time kills deals. Are you prepared to work hard and fast? If you lose momentum, your chances of closing the deal drop considerably. Time gives the buyer more time to re-think the reason for the purchase. IS YOUR BRANDING UP TO SNUFF? Have you taken an honest look at your branding and how you appear to the public? The aesthetic appeal of your business matters. Good branding does more than just catch your eye: it delivers a clear message, confirms the credibility of your company, and connects emotionally with your customers.

advertisement

Does your business look like a $10 million company or does it have a $200 website? It’s one of the first impressions people get of you. Your website and logo should represent who you are, your messaging and marketing should work together, and your positioning against competitors should be clear. Do you have a branding guide? Every business needs one. A comprehensive document that helps develop the overall strategy for your company. It should include everything from creating logos, designing graphics, selecting fonts, choosing colors, writing copy and more. How are you positioned against your competitors? It’s important to stand out rather than to fit in. You have to differentiate yourself from your competition and make it clear to potential clients that you are the only choice for them.

advertisement

Do you and your business have a good origin story? A good story creates a sense of connection, builds familiarity and trust, and allows your client to enter the story where they are, making them more open to buying. DO YOU HAVE REAL CREDIBILITY? Private equity buyers don’t want you or your company to be perfect. They are looking for little things they can fix. They see those issues as being “multipliers” that they can profit from with their unique skill sets and resources. Part of their profit plans includes finding your company’s “warts” so they can fix them and leverage the improvements to increase their profits.

advertisement

Are there skeletons in your closet the buyer needs to know about? You want to disclose them before they find them—because they will find them. It pays to be honest up front and increases trust with the buyer. ARE YOUR PROCESSES AND PRACTICES IN ORDER? Are your books in order? If not, are you willing to get them fixed? How frequently do you audit your books? In my experience, if your books are audited every quarter, you can close a deal in 30 days.

advertisement

Have you fully documented the standard operating procedures of your business? The private equity firm is looking for ways to cut costs, improve efficiencies, and leverage assets. Your documentation gives them a track to run on when they take over, but more importantly, it gives them clues on improving your efficiencies. DO YOU LIKE THE BUYER? Just like a marriage, working with your buyer is a serious relationship, especially if you stay on in any fashion. They should be intelligent and interested in making money, but not greedy. Ideally, they will be willing to be flexible with the buyout structure to fit both your needs and give you a clear timeline.

advertisement

You should like them, trust them, and feel good about them. Being acquired by an equity firm is a lot of work, but in the end, it’s worth it. I’ve had five exits but no “second bites” like Joey. That’s simply because I wasn’t aware this was an option and lacked the opportunity to make it happen. Ask these questions when being acquired and perhaps you’ll exit with a big fat payday and hopefully your own second bite of the apple. Serial Entrepreneur, Investor, Podcaster, Advisor to Founders