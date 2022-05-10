The greatest challenge in cybersecurity isn’t often technological—it’s human. Even if the software solutions are functioning perfectly, the humans are, well, human. IT teams are overtaxed and tired. Employees may lack expertise or, at the very least, have jobs to do besides guarding company data against hackers. Distraction, fatigue, and old-fashioned human error continue to grant malicious actors access to sensitive data.

It was by focusing on the human side of cybersecurity that led Arctic Wolf to develop an innovative new security solution. Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, which launched in 2021, aims to reduce risks by using more realistic training experiences and awareness coaching to help businesses harden their security posture from the inside out. It’s an end-to-end concept that includes taking responsibility for every aspect of customer security covering education, threat detection, and even incident response. This unique approach represents a new way of thinking about cybersecurity—and helped earn Arctic Wolf a spot on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

“Cybersecurity threats change on a daily basis,” says Nick Schneider, Arctic Wolf’s president and CEO. “The organizations we’re working with are looking for not only a platform to serve up data in a way that they can actually use, but also to have someone there who can help if they have questions.”

EMPOWERING PEOPLE

When IT teams and employees are constantly interrupted with warnings from their security software, they tend to let their guard down—and open the door to intruders. To counter this, Arctic Wolf takes on the responsibility of around-the-clock monitoring, giving their customers’ IT teams time to focus on other important tasks. “The end user only sees the important alerts, and they’re always clearly actionable,” Schneider says.