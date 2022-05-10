Streamlining the post-COVID hiring process

The pandemic devastated the U.S. job market. Millions lost jobs in the spring and summer of 2020, as consumer spending plummeted in a stay-at-home landscape. Over the following two years, a historic labor shortage—partially fueled by the Great Resignation—created a gaping divide separating the needs of both employer and employee. Through it all, employers scrambled to find a COVID-friendly recruitment and hiring process that integrated the sudden shift from in-person meetings to virtual interactions.

Job search site Indeed quickly adapted to help HR managers navigate this upended job market. In 2021, the company launched the Indeed Hiring Platform, a solution that allows employers to manage the hiring process—from job posting through interview. For employers eager to hire, it means that they can shorten hiring time from weeks to days. The Indeed Hiring Platform uses automation to cut down on time-consuming tasks such as scheduling interviews and sourcing job candidates. Indeed’s deft reimagining of legacy hiring practices earned the company a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

“Ultimately, what we are trying to do is dramatically speed up the process of hiring,” says Maggie Hulce, executive vice president and general manager of enterprise at Indeed. “And we do that by creating a streamlined experience that allows candidates to move from job search to scheduled interview in minutes—all on Indeed.”

EMPLOYER-INSPIRED INNOVATION

The development process of their proprietary hiring platform included a virtual hiring tour in several countries, including the U.S. During these events, employers testing the platform provided real-time feedback that helped Indeed refine its integrated screening modules—and ultimately helped place more than 20,000 people into actual jobs.