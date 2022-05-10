Streamlining the post-COVID hiring process

The pandemic devastated the U.S. job market. Millions lost jobs in the spring and summer of 2020, as consumer spending plummeted in a stay-at-home landscape. Over the following two years, a historic labor shortage—partially fueled by the Great Resignation—created a gaping divide separating the needs of both employer and employee. Through it all, employers scrambled to find a COVID-friendly recruitment and hiring process that integrated the sudden shift from in-person meetings to virtual interactions.
Job search site Indeed quickly adapted to help HR managers navigate this upended job market. In 2021, the company launched the Indeed Hiring Platform, a solution that allows employers to manage the hiring process—from job posting through interview. For employers eager to hire, it means that they can shorten hiring time from weeks to days. The Indeed Hiring Platform uses automation to cut down on time-consuming tasks such as scheduling interviews and sourcing job candidates. Indeed’s deft reimagining of legacy hiring practices earned the company a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.
“Ultimately, what we are trying to do is dramatically speed up the process of hiring,” says Maggie Hulce, executive vice president and general manager of enterprise at Indeed. “And we do that by creating a streamlined experience that allows candidates to move from job search to scheduled interview in minutes—all on Indeed.”
EMPLOYER-INSPIRED INNOVATION
The development process of their proprietary hiring platform included a virtual hiring tour in several countries, including the U.S. During these events, employers testing the platform provided real-time feedback that helped Indeed refine its integrated screening modules—and ultimately helped place more than 20,000 people into actual jobs.
The screening process in Indeed’s platform represents a dramatic departure from how companies typically screen candidates. For starters, employers using the Indeed Hiring Platform do not review résumés before interviewing candidates. “The résumé review step is often a place where unconscious bias can sneak in,” Hulce says. “People can look at someone’s name or school or gaps in their work experience and make assumptions.”
Instead, employers using Indeed Hiring Platform include objective questions and screening criteria with the job description. When candidates find a desirable job for which they meet the objective qualifications, they can immediately schedule a video or phone interview. Employers won’t see a candidate’s résumé until the interview. Hulce says this helps employers develop a more objective and seamless hiring process that occurs entirely within the Indeed platform, including the actual virtual interview. An added benefit: already-anxious job seekers are no longer in the dark about where they are in the hiring process.
DEMOCRATIZING HIRING
Indeed has premiered several other new tools to help democratize hiring, including the Salary Calculator (which provides market insights into pay), and the Instant Resume Report (which uses automation to help candidates create a more immediate impact with prospective employers).
Hulce says Indeed’s platform aims to give employers easy access to a fair, transparent recruitment process that encourages authentic conversations with anyone who is qualified for their jobs. “We need to level the playing field for all who want to work,” she adds. “Shortening the time it takes for a person to secure a job and eliminating barriers is good for employers—but more importantly, it’s good for the future of our society.”