A financial lifeline for underserved businesses

When the pandemic swept through the U.S. in 2020, it decimated many businesses owned by Black, Hispanic, and Native American entrepreneurs. Lockdown measures kept customers, clients, and diners home, putting many businesses in dire situations. In fact, 41% of Black-owned companies closed their doors—permanently in many cases—between February and April 2020 alone, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

These businesses were disproportionally affected in part due to difficulties accessing loans and other capital. As a result, DreamSpring, a nonprofit lender in New Mexico, took action: In 2021, the organization provided $225 million in loans to this vulnerable group, helping to preserve more than 44,000 jobs. The nonprofit’s innovative approach to funding is a big part of why DreamSpring landed a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

“We believe that human potential is unleashed when all people have the opportunity to shape their own future,” says Anne Haines, DreamSpring’s founder and CEO. “We exist to break down systemic barriers that inhibit that reality for people, and we do it through entrepreneurship.”

EMPOWERING THE UNDERSERVED

DreamSpring provides rapid access to capital and customized support for businesses that are often underserved by traditional banks. Ninety percent of the nonprofit’s clients are minority or female entrepreneurs and business owners with low or moderate household incomes. These groups have historically experienced challenges in obtaining loans from larger institutions for various reasons, such as lack of collateral or inadequate credit history.