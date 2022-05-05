The importance of honing your company’s cultural ethos

Culture is one of those words that is often overused and misunderstood in business. All too often, organizations distill culture down to a set of core values and an employee handbook. And while those things are important, culture is much more nuanced. It’s an ethos, a sense of shared purpose and identity that gives organizations their unique character.

When you see culture as an ethos, it’s easier to understand why it’s so important and how it shapes the way we think, feel, and act. It affects the way we perceive and interact with the world. And it can have a profound impact on our individual and organizational behavior. A strong culture can help attract and retain top talent, foster innovation, and build a sense of shared purpose and pride. It can also lead to better decision-making, greater customer satisfaction, and improved financial results. Despite its well-documented benefits, culture is often seen as something intangible and difficult to change. But the truth is, culture is created by the people who make up an organization. It’s the result of the shared values, beliefs, and behaviors that we all contribute to. This means each of us has the power to shape our culture. We can choose to act in ways that support and strengthen our culture, or we can unwittingly undermine it. The decisions we make and the actions we take every day have a direct impact on our culture.

Culture doesn’t mean homogenous. Instead of thinking in terms of “cultural fit,” it is probably better to think of it as a shared ethos. Ethos goes deeper than culture; it touches upon how people think and feel about the work they do and the values they believe in. It’s a deeper concept tied to how an individual makes decisions, how they measure success, and what makes them feel passionate about their work. These shared values can be embodied by anyone, regardless of their background, and we should be searching far and wide for those rare individuals who possess both the technical skills we require and are a cultural fit. By traditional measurements, this creates a rich and diverse workforce while promoting harmony that can be attributed to the shared value system of our corporate culture.

A diverse heterogeneous culture isn’t just a philosoph—it’s vital on a practical level: Our teams are asked to solve incredibly challenging problems on a daily basis. These problems require creativity and a heterogeneous workforce able to draw upon their collective expertise. Organizations that choose or fall into the trap of using “culture” to create a homogenous work environment ultimately will suffer from groupthink and struggle to adapt to emerging requirements. Start hiring for cultural fit and ethos. Recruiting decisions are often based purely on skills because we’re in a requirements-driven environment, but when we don’t consider the cultural fit of the candidate, we end up placing unimaginable pressure on someone to operate in an environment that doesn’t align with their core ethos. They find themselves having to “act” to fit in within the organization and with their peers. They question their decisions and the decisions of their leaders.

A harmonious work environment is a delicate balance, and one person can upset this balance. We have likely all experienced this when working in a team environment; everything can be great, the team is gelling and getting work done, but there is one person who is somehow not aligned with the team and becomes a detriment rather than an asset. As leaders, we must constantly be on the lookout for this scenario and quickly recognize and fix a cultural misalignment. Culture is the invisible thread that creates connection. I think it’s a popular perception and even a corporate strategy for many organizations that culture needs to start at the top. But corporate culture is not created in a boardroom; it’s often an embodiment of a company’s founders, developed and cultivated over years. We’ve all seen (and maybe even worked at) organizations where the founders have relied on creating a cult of personality to enforce and perpetuate their values and vision—but ultimately these organizations fail to stand the test of time. Any company owner who is hoping to grow and scale their business is eventually faced with the reality that they must entrust the organization with the responsibility to perpetuate the culture.

Culture isn’t a corporate initiative and something you “launch.” At scale, the biggest testament to a successful culture is that in isolation, people are inherently making the right decisions. “Right” in this case means aligned with the culture, the ethos of the company. This doesn’t mean people are making the “exact same” decision you might make, but a decision that is in alignment with the corporate values. Avoid this culture trap. Nothing erodes a culture faster than disingenuous leadership. It’s one thing to have individuals who don’t align with the corporate culture. It’s a much more challenging scenario when you are told that you are a culture fit, but you see your leadership making decisions that don’t align.

For example, when you have someone who is a perfect cultural fit, but not perfect from a technical expertise standpoint, leaders shouldn’t be asking “what do I do?” I personally love watching the professional growth of our team members, and this very scenario is a recipe for rapid growth. When you hire someone who is a cultural fit—who eats and breathes what you are about as an organization—you can provide the resources for them to grow their technical skills. This is mutually beneficial and can create the perfect environment for someone to blossom and the business to thrive. Culture is the foundation of any organization, and it’s something that needs to be nurtured and grown over time. It can’t be forced or created overnight. By understanding what culture is and how its shapes your business, you can work to create an environment where employees embody your ethos and use that to drive their actions and decision-making. VP of Solutions Development at TIAG, an innovative tech company delivering strategic and transformational commercial and defense solutions.