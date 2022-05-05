How momtrepreneurs are changing the game

I’ve been a mom for 19 years. Within that time, I’ve changed diapers and changed the course of my career, launched my children into new school years and launched my own practice, navigated teenage heartbreak and steered brands through major crises. The kindred journeys of motherhood and entrepreneurship have been invaluable guides throughout my adult life.

There’s a reason moms make great entrepreneurs.

The attributes forged in motherhood are the attributes of the most successful entrepreneurs. After all, diamonds are formed under pressure, as are stars.

PATIENCE

Caregivers to all living things know well the need for patience. As a mom, you can control little, and nothing is ever going to be perfect. Moms know how to sit in temporary discomfort and to clearly see the long-term vision for healthy growth and well-being. Nurturing a business through its many phases requires that same patience.

AGILITY

The ability to adapt and pivot in a rapidly changing world is a critical survival skill, not only in leading a business but also in raising children. Moms also know that reacting quickly, calmly, and strategically when faced with obstacles requires stability, patience, and empathy…

EMPATHY

Motherhood teaches profound empathy—so much so that it is sometimes hard to know where you end and your children begin. Knowing how to see others as unique individuals and to empathize with their experiences can be a game-changing experience. It is easier said than done, and it is a lifelong skill that is crucial to becoming a great leader.

Momtrepreneurs have inherent advantages (even if the odds remain stacked against us). But striking the balance between work and family isn’t always easy.

When your business is your baby, how do you create boundaries?

Your business is precious: You worry about supporting it and giving it everything it needs to thrive; you worry that the other businesses are growing faster than yours; and you worry that if you leave your business alone for five minutes, it’s going to stick its finger in an electrical socket, turn on the stove, and climb out the window.

But in the same way that you hire a babysitter to watch the kids because by God do you need a date night every once in a while, you also have to set boundaries at work.

• Take control of the way you’re spending your work hours.

You know how many hours you have in the workday. (And no, it’s not 24!) Figure out what percentage of your time you want to be spending on each work vertical. Client development? 35%. Operations? 15%. Break down your time according to your goals and be disciplined about sticking to those allocations. Say no to unnecessary projects, calls, and meetings to minimize work bleeding over into nonwork hours.

• Build a team that you trust.

When you trust your team, you know that even if you have to step away for a midday dance recital or teacher conference, nothing will explode (in a bad way). Providing your team with increasing responsibility is a recipe for success.

• Actually take a lunch break.

Everybody needs a break. Putting work away for even 30 minutes in the middle of the day, not only to step away from the screen but to allow your brain time to reset, will help you be more productive once you do get back to your desk. It’s science, people.

• Shut down at a specific time every day.

Pick a time when you will stop working each day—and actually stop working. You can always answer a few emails late at night if you truly need to, but try your best to preserve the evenings, when your kids aren’t in school, for family and downtime.

• Emphasize work-life balance in company culture.

When your team knows that a 9 p.m. email doesn’t need to be answered until morning, they’re more likely to feel a healthy work-life balance. Remember, even if your team members aren’t parents themselves, they still have personal lives that need protecting.

• Leave what you can’t control in the parking lot.

I recently had a conversation with a colleague who shared a great mental framework for those pesky things we can’t control: Put ’em in the parking lot. The parking lot is where you drop opportunities that haven’t yet come to fruition, persistent worries that you don’t have the power to change, and other triggering thoughts that mentally pull your working mind into nonwork time.

• Schedule nonnegotiable family and “me” time.

Put important family and personal activities in the calendar and treat them as nonnegotiables, just as you would a work meeting. Your business may be your baby, but your well-being and real-life family always come first.

There is power in numbers.

The power of the pack mentality is the notion that a woman alone has power, but that collectively we have impact. We must work together and lift each other up to pave new pathways for each other and for the next generation. When I look at the entrepreneurial landscape, I am exhilarated by the incredible momtrepreneurs out there making motherhood itself their business. Just to name a few close to my heart:

• Co-founder and medical director of The Motherhood Center of New York, Catherine Birndorf provides supportive services to new and expecting moms experiencing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

• Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts, dedicated her work to improving access to maternity care around the world after experiencing her own childbirth complications.

• And Samantha Rudolph, co-founder of Babyation, is making it easier for working moms to pump on their terms with a more practical breast pump that fits under a shirt.

So many moms are out there changing the world while caring for their families. We all need to remember to support them and make sure that they are also caring for themselves. Happy Mother’s Day!