Kim Kardashian’s Skims debuts Adaptive Collection for customers with limited mobility

Reality television star and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Kim Kardashian’s $3.2 billion apparel brand Skims bills itself as a solutions-oriented company—and its newest product range, adaptive underwear launched as an extension of the company’s popular Fits Everybody collection, was conceived to address a gap in the accessibility market, providing color options and fashion-conscious features in a broad range of sizes.
The Adaptive Collection debuts on the Skims website today and, at launch, will comprise four of Skims’ signature fits in four neutral colorways: clay, sienna, cocoa, and onyx. Priced from $18 for a thong up to $32 for a bralette, the designs prioritize ease of use for those with limited mobility. They feature lay-flat hook-and-eye closures situated at the fronts and sides of garments and ultra-lightweight micro-bonded construction around fastenings, which are barely visible under clothing and also avoid the friction and catching that may accompany zippers, magnets, and Velcro.
“Both Kim and myself have been vocal about Skims’s mission to set a new standard in terms of innovation, quality, and inclusivity since launching the brand in 2019, and we embrace the high expectations our community holds us to,” Jens Grede, cofounder and CEO of Skims, tells Fast Company. “We also recognized a gap in the market to offer adaptive solutions that are not only accessible and easy to wear, but that are also extremely comfortable, sleek, and available in an assortment of shades and sizes.”
The Fits Everybody Adaptive Collection is only the beginning, Grede says—Skims plans to expand accessible apparel options across other Skims categories in the near future.
“The global adaptive clothing market is estimated to be worth over $400 billion in the next four years, which speaks to the significant and long-ignored need for more innovation and growth in this space,” he says.
American Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett stars in Skims’ adaptive launch campaign. She previously worked with the brand, appearing in the Skims Team USA capsule collection as a brand ambassador.
“It’s my goal to create a more equitable and accessible world for every body, so I love working with a brand that continues to evolve and design creative solutions with the same ethos in mind,” Bassett told Fast Company. “When I tried these super-soft pieces, the hook and eye closures made getting dressed and styling my everyday outfits so much easier.”
Founded in 2019 and initially marketed as a shapewear brand, Skims has expanded over the past three years into a full range of undergarments, as well as lounge wear and apparel. Propelled by Kardashian’s influence, the brand’s best-selling launches often boast waitlist sign-ups more than half a million names long. Grede says that Skims’ secret sauce is its continued focus on customer feedback.
“Our customer naturally remains at the center of everything we do,” he says. “Constantly engaging in dialogue with them motivates us to find solutions to their problems or gaps within the market to create exciting products that inspire them. Some of our most successful collections to date were originally motivated by requests and needs from our community.”