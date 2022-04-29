Kim Kardashian’s Skims debuts Adaptive Collection for customers with limited mobility

Reality television star and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Kim Kardashian’s $3.2 billion apparel brand Skims bills itself as a solutions-oriented company—and its newest product range, adaptive underwear launched as an extension of the company’s popular Fits Everybody collection , was conceived to address a gap in the accessibility market, providing color options and fashion-conscious features in a broad range of sizes.

The Adaptive Collection debuts on the Skims website today and, at launch, will comprise four of Skims’ signature fits in four neutral colorways: clay, sienna, cocoa, and onyx. Priced from $18 for a thong up to $32 for a bralette, the designs prioritize ease of use for those with limited mobility. They feature lay-flat hook-and-eye closures situated at the fronts and sides of garments and ultra-lightweight micro-bonded construction around fastenings, which are barely visible under clothing and also avoid the friction and catching that may accompany zippers, magnets, and Velcro.

“Both Kim and myself have been vocal about Skims’s mission to set a new standard in terms of innovation, quality, and inclusivity since launching the brand in 2019, and we embrace the high expectations our community holds us to,” Jens Grede, cofounder and CEO of Skims, tells Fast Company. “We also recognized a gap in the market to offer adaptive solutions that are not only accessible and easy to wear, but that are also extremely comfortable, sleek, and available in an assortment of shades and sizes.”