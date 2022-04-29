Robinhood stock is crashing. HOOD hits all-time low

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Robinhood. The trading company posted its Q1 2022 results yesterday–and things were not good. As The Wall Street Journal reports , Robinhood had its fifth consecutive quarterly drop. Revenue declines 43% to $299 million for a total loss for the quarter of $392 million.

It also got hit hard when it comes to its user base. The company’s monthly active users (MAUs) fell 10% from 17.7 million to 15.9 million. Those numbers sent the stock crashing. The company’s shares hit an all-time low, and, at the time of this writing in pre-market trading, HOOD shares are down 11.5% to $8.93 per share.

That’s a far cry from Robinhood’s all-time high of $85 per share in August 2021, shortly after its IPO.

Announcing the disappointing results, Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick said, “We’re seeing our customers affected by the macroeconomic environment, which is reflected in our results this quarter. At the same time, we’ve also made progress on our long-term plans and continue to pursue them aggressively.”