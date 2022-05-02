In the market for SEO content acquisitions? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re in the market for SEO content acquisitions—buying existing content that already ranks and transferring the ownership to yourself or your organization—you’re at the forefront of the future of SEO mergers and acquisitions.

advertisement

advertisement

SEO content acquisition is a lucrative strategy. Having made three successful SEO content acquisitions to bolster my SEO agency, I learned key lessons about this strategy that every business leader, regardless of industry, needs to know. WHY SEO CONTENT ACQUISITION IS A SMART STRATEGY Organizations are constantly brainstorming new content ideas targeting their keywords of choice. The problem is that Google operates as a library that stores these countless pieces, making climbing up the search results page more competitive.

advertisement

advertisement

Since it’s becoming increasingly challenging to get high keyword rankings, a better tactic is to buy content owned by others that already ranks. When writing new content, you can’t be sure that Google will rank it highly enough to make an impact, so acquiring existing content is the less risky route (e.g., you know that the existing content is already ranking well on Google before you buy it). You’ll generally get more than just content out of SEO content acquisitions. To successfully carry out an SEO content acquisition, you need to do a 301 redirect (which permanently moves a link from one URL to another). A 301 redirect will also transfer any existing backlink equity, link equity and authority of the original pages to your website. If the original piece was hyperlinked in a major publication, readers who click on the article in that major publication will now get redirected to your website. Finally, in most cases, SEO content acquisition is just faster than original content creation. Creating content requires brainstorming, planning, drafting, editing, and publishing. Even once the piece goes live on your website, Google can sometimes take time to index it before users can find it. When you acquire existing content, you’re acquiring something that already has history. Typically, the pieces you’ll acquire rank at the bottom of the first page of search results or the top of the second page. They could even be in the middle or at the top of the first page, but their owners have changed industries or focus and no longer need them. With content upgrades (i.e., adding something new to each piece or page you acquire, like a different CTA or an additional paragraph), you can move your acquired pieces further up the rankings.

advertisement

HOW TO DETERMINE GOOD SEO CONTENT ACQUISITION I’m not going to pretend like you’ll be able to convince the owners of every single piece you’re interested in acquiring to sell, but offer them the right price (of course, what constitutes the “right price” will vary) and they might end up going for it. Before you even think about pricing, you should look at three factors to determine if the pieces you’re considering acquiring are actually good acquisition candidates.

advertisement

Factor 1: How much traffic does the piece (or page) receive? The baseline metric you should find out is how much organic traffic each piece or page you’re considering receives. Organic traffic will tell you how many visitors and clicks a piece or page is getting from search results. Even though you don’t own these pages, you can find out their organic traffic via SEO analytics tools. Additionally, you should try to pinpoint the search intent of the visitors who are clicking on that piece or page, as well as the type of piece or page it is (specifically, whether it is top, middle, or bottom of funnel). Bottom-of-funnel pieces and pages are often worth more than top-of-funnel pieces and pages, especially if they’re centered on a keyword that requires high bidding on Google ads. Factor 2: Does the piece have backlinks? When a website links to a piece or page on another, the recipient of that link gets a backlink.

advertisement

Backlinks are immensely valuable because they help you build web authority and reach audiences you might not have otherwise. Additionally, backlinks aren’t easy to get, especially those from highly-regarded websites or publications. You can use various SEO analysis tools to see how many backlinks are pointed to a particular page and where those backlinks are from. Factor 3: Is the content high-quality? This last factor is the most subjective of the three. Of course, what makes content high-quality will differ in the eyes of different people, but as a baseline, you’ll want a page that provides value on your target topic. Think about it this way: if the content is written with a deep level of expertise, determine how much it would cost you to hire that person or an SEO writer to produce a piece with that expertise. If a heavyweight in your industry writes the page, hiring that person or another expert would likely be expensive, which means you’re better off attempting to purchase that existing page.

advertisement

HOW TO WEIGH THESE THREE FACTORS You’ll find that these three factors can have varying levels of importance in relation to each other. For example, a piece might be written by a well-known expert in your field, but lacking in organic traffic. Other times, a piece will be written by an author that’s not well-known, but has a ton of organic traffic. The judgment calls are for you to make, but my view is that both of these pieces could be worth paying for.

advertisement

As for factor two, sometimes you’ll find that a piece isn’t well-written, but it has great backlinks. Again, it’s ultimately your decision, but it’s frequently worth the purchase. You can always tweak the page to end up with high-quality content and great backlinks. How you define value will depend on your organization’s needs, but if you approach SEO content acquisitions with the right mindset, you can give your organization an SEO jumpstart. Founder/CEO of Rankings.io, an SEO agency that helps elite personal injury law firms dominate first page rankings.