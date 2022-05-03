A Pact for Good

And as Fast Company launches its sixth annual World-Changing Ideas recognition program—a celebration of bold innovations aimed at changing our future for the better—we’re already thinking about how we can again leverage partnership to help one of those many companies and concepts driving transformation and igniting good across industries, communities, and cultures have an even bigger impact.

In 2021, through a new partnership between Fast Company and Genpact, the digital transformation company that fuses real-world expertise with collaborative innovation to make business work better, we identified one World-Changing Ideas honoree that could benefit from Genpact’s experience in data and technology to scale its purpose-driven work. The organization we selected: Not Impossible Labs’ hunger app, Bento, which harnesses mobile technology to help eliminate food insecurity.

Last year, Genpact collaborated with Bento to embed machine learning and AI into its program, allowing them to serve healthy meals to more people faster. Genpact’s goal is to foster projects like these that leverage the best data and technology to produce frictionless innovation that enables growth, amplifies impact, and unlocks human potential.

Stacy Simpson, Genpact’s CMO and global leader of corporate responsibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion, told me the work with Bento became deeply personal for so many on the team, as they worked side by side with Bento to drive innovation that allows the business to scale rapidly, resulting in lasting benefit for individuals and society.