How to create content for your website without writing a word

I like to say that content is the food that Google eats. Usually that takes the form of articles you publish on your website. Without content to read, Google’s algorithm can’t understand what your website is about, and there’s nothing for it to index and display on search results pages.

advertisement

advertisement

Furthermore, the quality of your content plays a major role in the success of your search engine optimization strategy. Creating content can present a major challenge when you’re getting started in building your website: How do you quickly create content, especially if you don’t have the time or skill to write it yourself? DON’T HAVE TIME TO WRITE? While many businesses will contract freelance writers to create blog articles, there are a number of reasons you might not want to do so. It can be expensive to hire an experienced writer who writes high-quality, original content. And hiring a less experienced writer—or even choosing someone who charges cheap rates or hiring through a content mill—can come back to bite you. For example, you might encounter people who repurpose content, which can cause your website to be penalized if you publish it. Or the content may be low-quality and won’t help your pages rank well in search results.

advertisement

advertisement

The reality is that as the subject matter expert in your field, you’re the one who is best qualified to write the content for your website. You have plenty of knowledge to share, but you may not have the time, skill, or desire to write your own articles. And I don’t blame you—it can be a major time investment, and writing doesn’t come easily to everyone. You likely have better ways to leverage your time. SO HOW DO I GET QUALITY CONTENT WITHOUT WRITING IT MYSELF? I have a simple method for creating high-quality content using your knowledge and expertise that doesn’t require a great deal of time or writing ability. Even if you’re not much of a writer, chances are you have some experience in creating content, such as speeches or website pages. Here are the five steps to painlessly create quality content:

advertisement

1. Determine why it matters. Identify your topic by focusing on your subject matter expertise. It’s important to understand your audience and the way your content will benefit them. The best content is useless if no one is interested enough to continue reading beyond the first line. Enter: the hook. Write an intriguing, compelling sentence or question for the beginning of your article or blog post to capture your readers’ attention.

advertisement

Next, ask yourself what you want to inspire in your readers. Identify your call to action, which will be the final sentence of your article. 2. Remember that quality outweighs quantity. Create a simple outline to organize your thoughts. Start with your hook, then add three points you want to make in the article. Finally, add your call to action at the end of the outline. Voila! As you’re creating your three points, feel free to make notes to add descriptive words, examples, or stories that illustrate each point. Taking the time to add these to each bullet point will make the next step easier.

advertisement

3. Fold in the secret sauce: the interview. I like the interview method because it’s natural and interactive. Having the outline helps your interviewer stay focused on your topics. You don’t need a professional interviewer; a colleague, friend, or family member can work well. Give the interviewer your outline to ask you questions about each bullet point, and be sure to video or audio record the interview session. If it’s not convenient to have someone interview you, simply record yourself explaining your outline. Remember to follow the order of the outline to keep the content structured. 4. For magical powers, bring in an editor.

advertisement

Once you’ve recorded your interview, have it transcribed. You can publish the audio or video on your website as well, but the text is important in order to be read by Google’s algorithm so your page can be indexed. Additionally, many web users prefer to scan text for the information they’re looking for rather than watching a video or listening to an audio clip. After the interview has been transcribed to text, an editor will need to clean it up to make it easily readable and to eliminate errors. This is where the magic happens because your message has been captured and it is now ready to be polished for publication. 5. Publish, then start all over.

advertisement

Review the edited article and add applicable links. You can optimize your keywords to improve your search results. See, wasn’t it easy to create content? In fact, it was so easy that it’s time to start the process for the next article. You already have the knowledge needed to create lots of great content, but if you don’t have the time or skill to write it, or if you simply prefer not to write, consider using this effective method. It will allow you to effectively leverage your time by using your expertise and the skills of others to develop content for your website. Once you practice this approach, it will go more quickly the next time. Remember, consistently publishing fresh content will help improve your website search engine results. Now that you have the secret to creating content for your website without writing a word, put it into practice by creating your next piece of content using this interview method. This way you’ll feed Google, improve your website’s search engine results, and inspire others by sharing your expert knowledge.

advertisement

Jason Hennessey is the founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital and is an SEO expert, author, speaker, podcast host, and serial entrepreneur.