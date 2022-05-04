Developing work connections is a great way to make new (and old) jobs more meaningful

So much has changed in the last couple of years. People have ditched their commutes, formed new habits, and re-evaluated their priorities. The upheaval of the pandemic has caused many of us to step back and ask: What really matters to me?

Many have left their jobs, searching for better pay, opportunities, culture, or overall well-being. Others have been left feeling a little disconnected within their current roles because of the shift to remote/hybrid work. In times of change, one truth remains constant: well-being depends on feeling connected to others. So, whether you’re starting anew with a different job or trying to reconnect with your current one, focusing on building authentic, trust-based relationships can make a huge difference in your job satisfaction, productivity, and even your health. WELCOME TO YOUR NEW ROLE—NOW WHAT? Whether you received a promotion within your organization or you joined a company as a new hire, there’s a finite window during which you can shed an old identity and create or adopt a new one. Similarly, there’s a limited time in which you can capitalize on being new to the team or company. Don’t be afraid to play the newbie card to reach out to individuals with whom you want to connect. What’s important is that you maximize your fresh start.

• Know yourself: Self-awareness is critical to building connections with others. Start by identifying your goals and needs. What kind of a connection are you looking to make? Do you need to build your network with a key client or stakeholder? You may not know what kind of a relationship your connection will turn into, and not every relationship will become a life-long friendship. But it’s important to know what you are willing to contribute to building that foundation. As author and Yale professor Marissa King noted in her book Social Chemistry, “If we walk into a social exchange thinking about what we can get out of the exchange, rather than what we can give, we have the equation backward.” • Take stock: As you go about your journey and connect with new individuals in the organization, regularly reflect on how you’re feeling and experiencing the transition. Acknowledge the discomfort. Celebrate small wins. Assess how these relationships are helping you grow and succeed. Journaling is a great way to take stock and has also been shown to help with better sleep, build a stronger immune system, and increase self-confidence. • Build routines: Relationships, especially virtual ones, thrive on repetition and routines; they help our brains “synchronize” and better see how we can help one another. When meeting someone new, think about what your personalized routine with that person might look like. Try analyzing their Business Chemistry style to identify what approaches might work best.

• Start small: As Herman Melville once wrote, “We cannot live for ourselves alone.” If the idea of networking seems daunting to you, reframe it as making individual connections. Reach out to one person at a time and be curious about what they know, who they are, and what you might learn from them. You may be surprised at how quickly your connections can grow from there. SAME PLACE, NEW FACES Even if you’re not changing roles or companies, chances are you’re interacting with new colleagues and clients. Seize those opportunities to re-energize your team by learning what your new teammates or clients bring to the table. and what commonalities you share. Then, you can create new team norms together. Making those meaningful connections is not just beneficial for you; the group can also benefit from positive, fulfilling relationships.

• Focus on access, equity, and inclusion: Hybrid creates new challenges for everyone, but new team members may find it especially challenging to find a seat at the virtual table. As the team leader, it’s essential to track who is spending more time in the office versus who is working remotely and be intentional about how and when you engage both. Be sure to foster opportunities to connect team members on a personal, authentic level. Emotional connections with peers help increase retention and engagement with the company. • Be explicit: I recently spoke with an experienced new hire who mentioned that one of the most challenging aspects was understanding the “invisible norms” that make up our culture. This is true for every workplace. Don’t forget that the forming-storming-norming-performing stages of group development should reset to forming with every new teammate. For managers of a team or coaches of a new hire, this is an opportunity to reconnect and help ensure that you’re promoting a culture of psychological safety through open communications. • In-board instead of onboard: New team members bring fresh ideas and norms. Since they aren’t new to the company, their orientation should focus on “in-boarding” to draw out what has worked for them in their previous experience and roles. Having your new team members play an integral part in shaping the new team culture and routines can help them feel acknowledged and foster a deeper sense of belonging to the team.

• Use the buddy system: Leadership and mentorship look different in a hybrid work environment. It may help to assign every new team member a “buddy” to help ensure their integration is a success. And as a matter of course, team leaders should set up regular check-ins with new employees, allowing them to ask questions in a safe space. Buddies can also help their new employees build their social capital by introducing them to others or hosting calls on topics of shared interest. MAKE LEMONADE The past few years have certainly brought daunting levels of change and have catalyzed significant employee movement across roles and organizations. These shifts come with new challenges as well as new opportunities to refresh our practices around building relationships and ultimately building healthier, more diverse organizations. In addition, creating and taking advantage of opportunities to connect with others can help you navigate uncertainties with optimism and the knowledge that you’re not alone. So how will you challenge yourself and your team to be more intentional about relationship-building?

Kim Christfort, national managing director of The Deloitte Greenhouse® Experience group, Deloitte LLP, and co-author of Business Chemistry.