The Fundamental Link Between Innovation and Inclusion

As the pandemic accelerates our adoption of virtual experiences, most of us are focused on how technology can better connect our world in the future. However, what we aren’t hearing much about is how we plan on connecting everyone in our ultra-diverse world using technology.

Most successful innovations have come from brands that have figured out how to mix multi-disciplinary thinkers for breakthrough ideas. The next wave of meaningful innovation is rooted in inclusion. While having different disciplinary thinkers is crucial, breakthrough innovation will come more quickly and more effectively from companies and brands that incorporate a much broader definition of inclusion. A BROADER DEFINITION OF INCLUSION FOR 2022 Many companies strive for diversity and inclusion, but they often forget the difference between the two. As an Asian American leader in corporate America, I view diversity as having a seat at the table. Inclusion is having your voice heard, and uplifting your teams’, clients’, and consumers’ voices in the process.

Brands’ understanding of inclusion has improved over the last decade, but the journey isn’t over. We need to continuously push past outward indicators like race, religion, culture, perception, experience, or gender and consider less visible realities like economic status, eastern vs. western mindset, and abilities. Tomorrow’s winning brands will seek to diversify their teams and offerings even further by providing equal access to products and services to all consumers. Take, for example, the experience of lower-income households that have limited access to broadband internet. This is causing children to fall behind, as poverty has been linked with changes in child brain development and 4.4 million households with children did not have consistent access to computers for online learning during the pandemic. Technology companies and broadband providers are well-positioned to use their resources to close this divide that perpetuates inequality and broadens the wealth gap. INNOVATION INCLUSION FOR THE GREATER GOOD

In the post-COVID-19 world, contactless payment/delivery and online shopping are all part of our daily routine. But this experience is less accessible to those who rely on government assistance and completely unattainable for those who don’t have access to traditional banking services. Traditional banks with deep pockets can leverage their assets to drive accelerated change by applying inclusive innovation thinking. Apps like Stash are already democratizing investing by allowing individuals to invest cents on the dollar. Now is the time to create new financial products and services—from contactless payments to personal financial management—to enable greater financial access, experiences, and opportunities for people from all walks of life. INNOVATIVE INCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIPS ABOUND

Advancements in AI, robotics, blockchain, and other technologies have been used in the context of marketing, financial, and commercial innovation. But there’s so much more potential. Robots could be fully utilized to work with children with autism and communication challenges. Education could be disrupted with affordable AR/VR to supplement field trips or perhaps replace textbooks entirely with interactive digital experiences that easily accommodate students with ADHD or dyslexia. The opportunities for innovative, inclusive, and impactful partnerships are endless. Telecommunications (i.e., 5G), financial services (i.e., new digital banking products and services), and high-tech and CPG (i.e., essential daily products like laptops, food, toilet paper, personal products, etc.) are the industries poised to make an immediate impact. New partnerships could leverage each other’s IP and technologies to disrupt their own industries and innovate new solutions for the greater good.

INCLUSION AFFECTS YOUR BOTTOM LINE Beyond doing good and disrupting, inclusion makes strong business sense. Roughly 1.85 billion people with $1.9 trillion in annual disposable income comprise the “disability market”—a market the size of China and the European Union. If you innovate for those with differing abilities, your innovation is more inclusive of broader groups such as the elderly, improving the overall experience for all users. As we innovate, we must consider how innovation and inclusion can remove real-world barriers and improve lives. The greatest uncertainty brings the greatest opportunity. This is a perfect time for brands to combine their imagination and courage to cultivate inclusion for innovation as a mandatory business KPI.

Steven Moy — CEO, Barbarian