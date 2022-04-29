Meet the plastic-eating enzymes that can fully break down garbage in days

Of the 10 billion metric tons of plastic that humans have produced so far, only a small fraction has been recycled. Most of it sits in landfills or in the environment, where it could take centuries to degrade. But new plastic-eating enzymes could help begin to clean it up—and make recycling greener.

At the University of Texas at Austin, researchers created a new enzyme that can efficiently break down PET (a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and in materials like polyester) in days, even hours. Other scientists, including a team at the France-based startup Carbios, have worked with another version of the same enzyme; they recently built a pilot plant to biologically break down plastic to the molecular level so it can be remade into new products.

But the research from UT Austin, published in Nature, shows how it could happen at low temperatures, making the process more sustainable. “It means you have a much greener process, less energy intensive, and quicker,” says Hal Alper, a chemical engineering professor at UT Austin and one of the authors of the study. It also means that the enzyme could potentially be used for environmental remediation. “You can’t take plastic around the planet and heat it to hundreds of degrees Celsius at will,” he says. “But you can use something that works at ambient temperatures and pressure.”

The researchers started with an enzyme called PETase, which naturally evolved to make bacteria degrade PET plastic. Then they used machine learning to discover which mutations would make it possible for the process to happen faster and at relatively low temperatures. They tested the mutated enzyme on dozens of single-use plastic containers and several different polyester fabrics to demonstrate that it worked. In some cases, the enzymes fully degraded the plastic down to the monomer level—the basic building blocks of plastic—in less than a day.