Why media training makes a difference

If you are a business owner who has never worked with the media, you’re in good company. Talking to reporters isn’t something most people ever have to do, and when the need arises, many people feel uncomfortable or uncertain about what to say or do.

advertisement

advertisement

Talking to the media can be a great opportunity to get your side of the story out into the public. It can also create a feeding frenzy of disaster if your organization is faced with negative publicity and you are not sure what to say in your defense. Have you created a list of talking points so you can quickly communicate the key messages you need to convey? Knowing how to shape the narrative in your favor is also a technique that can help your business or organization shine in an interview by giving you more control over the story you tell. EXPERT INTERVIEW PREPARATION

advertisement

Media training is one of the best ways to make sure you convey the messages that you want in the way you want. An offhand question can get you off track and headed into dangerous territory. It’s important to know how to get the conversation back on track so that it takes you where you want to go. A professional media coach can help you prepare for the unexpected and show you how to share your side of the story effectively and convincingly to get the best result from your interview. Remember, in most cases, you only get one chance to make your case. Media coaching is also a great way to build confidence. Talking with reporters can be intimidating, but if you know what to expect, the experience is much more likely to go your way.

advertisement

Have you ever done a mock interview? Learning how to anticipate reporters’ questions and focusing your key messaging are some of the best ways to avoid problems. PR training will help you conduct interviews with confidence, answer questions with authority, and take control of the conversation. Some interviewers focus their questions on conflict. Media coaches will teach you how to retain control of the interview by responding with data and facts. It’s also important to know who is interviewing you and what topics they usually cover. Being familiar with a reporter’s background and style are factors that can help you ace an interview. CORE MESSAGING IS KEY

advertisement

Professional media training will ensure you always go into an interview with talking points that outline your core messaging. It can be easy to get rattled or confused during an interview, so it is important to know beforehand exactly what you want to say. Reporters often ask the same question several times in different ways, seeking a specific answer. Media preparation will help you stay on track no matter what. COMMUNICATIONS TRAINING Media coaching prepares you to expect the unexpected and to be ready with answers for a worst-case scenario. Good news travels fast but bad news always travels faster. A skilled team of communications experts will teach you how to take control of the narrative, protect your reputation, and pivot away from topics you are not prepared to discuss.

advertisement

Are you sharing information or reacting to an event? A live TV event will require more intense, focused training than a telephone interview with a print reporter. TV interviews are quicker, shorter, and more direct with little margin for error. A telephone interview allows time to formulate longer, more thoughtful responses. It’s also valuable to understand the relationships that tie public speaking, social media, media relations, and crisis communications together as one. An interview that is shared on social media has a huge audience that can influence opinions and change minds with lightning speed. In fact, a 2020 study by Pew Research Center showed that 23% of adult social media users in the United States say they have changed their views about a political or social issue because of something they saw on social media in the past year. It is something that is important to keep in mind.

advertisement

Difficult questions can be jarring, but a professional media coach can teach you interview techniques that will help you retain control of the narrative and tell your story on your terms. Look for seasoned media trainers that include former journalists who have experience working with business leaders, company spokespeople, and organization representatives who speak with reporters to announce events, address problems, and share inspiring stories. Evan Nierman is Founder and CEO of Red Banyan, an international crisis PR agency, and author of Amazon best seller Crisis Averted.