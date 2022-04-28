As the sea level rises, this new South Korean neighborhood will float

By the middle of the century, by one estimate, 800 million people will live in cities where the sea level could rise by more than half a meter. Many coastal neighborhoods already regularly flood. In South Korea, the city of Busan is planning a radical response: a new neighborhood that floats. As the sea level rises, so will the neighborhood.

It’s the first project for Oceanix, a New York City-based startup that has partnered with the city on the development, along with multiple other partners, including UN-Habitat, a United Nations program focused on sustainable development. Oceanix cofounders Itai Madamombe and Marc Collins Chen “were both concerned about sea level rise and its impact on coastal cities,” says Madamombe. “And we were also concerned about the land shortages in coastal cities and how they drive the price of housing up.”

They also saw the problems that happen when cities expand onto “reclaimed” land in the water. “You basically obliterate everything that’s in the ocean by dumping debris,” she says. “You’re also now more susceptible to sea level rise because you’ve destroyed your protective barrier, like mangroves.” Instead of destroying nature, the startup wanted to find a way to build that could help regenerate the marine ecosystem.

The company plans to build new housing and other buildings on large, buoyant concrete platforms that are anchored to the seabed—so they don’t float away—but can rise and fall with the water. (Because of the design and the local wave pattern, people on the platforms won’t feel the movement.) The concrete is designed to allow the growth of marine flora and fauna on the surface. The startup is also using a material called Biorock, which pulls minerals from the water to naturally build limestone. The Biorock can be planted with seaweed and other plants that can both help clean the coastal water and provide habitat.