How to hire the best candidates by managing the interview process

Everyone is hiring right now. The rush is on. Hiring is certainly on my mind and part of my daily meeting schedule. As I prepare for candidate interviews and reflect on my hiring experiences, I’d like to help other executives and managers who are also hiring. In sharing current and past experiences, I will also highlight some feedback that hopefully helps candidates who are looking for the right job. The pandemic has changed many things. Many managers are feeling the pressure of getting open positions filled ASAP. In the real estate industry, hiring key agents is top of mind for brokers.

advertisement

advertisement

With all of this in mind, here are some tips to keep in mind when looking to hire your next “A player.” 1. Communicate the basics before the interview takes place. It is important to communicate a baseline level of job details before bringing people in (virtually or physically) to interview for a role. Time is precious, and you can align on some expectations before each party commits to getting to know each other further. I typically set up a pre-interview conversation with a warm welcome and a note about compensation. Then I share some company information: “Here are our core values, and check us out on our new website.” People often respond to our core values by sharing some of their own.

advertisement

2. Assess goal planning and execution skills. For managers and other high-level roles, longer-term planning and execution is key. In interviews, I like to ask questions about what someone’s five-year goals were five years ago and how they have accomplished those goals. It is similar to a heart stress test, but for goal orientation. Having and accomplishing goals can also demonstrate how an individual can build on what they have accomplished to benefit your company. 3. Determine networking capabilities.

advertisement

Not everyone has had past roles that include networking and creating leads. But networking is crucial for many purposes. For real estate brokerages looking to grow, it’s clear that an agent’s success is tied to their ability to build a network. Making connections can also help any role be more successful. Candidates should have examples of how they’ve connected people together or leveraged their relationships to accomplish work goals and activities. 4. Be fully present in the interview. Being prepared when you’re the one hiring candidates means taking the time to look at a resume before the interview. You likely have a hundred things going on, but it’s also important not to be checking email and answering texts and chats during an interview. What does that say to a prospective co-worker? Your best person (and your successor) could be right in front of you. Give them your full attention and take the time to get to know them.

advertisement

5. Be on time, and manage the time together well. Candidates are looking for lots of clues about a company when they’re in an interview. I know timeliness is one of the things I have looked at as a candidate myself. Did they start on time? How did they end meetings? Was it abruptly without a finish? So be mindful of your time. You have the opportunity to really, really sell the position at the end. Make it meaningful, and you will give yourself and the candidate the best opportunity to know if it’s a good fit. 6. Sell the position and future positions.

advertisement

There’s a war for talent right now. You don’t know how many competing offers a person may have in hand. Paint a picture of the position as you see it being fulfilled. And be sure to create an exciting, aspirational view of the company and the organization and its future, not just the role. When you talk about the potential a person could have in the organization beyond this role, you are supporting a career pathway for many years into the future. This is important when assessing candidates. Do you see them in the next role they would be in, not just this one? You’re selling yourself as well as the candidate on this position and future positions. 7. Talk through the onboarding process. The best experiences I’ve had are when we actually have at least a six-week onboarding plan, with all the key contacts, cadence by week, and expectations aligned for other people in the onboarding process regarding the time they need to spend with the new hire. Nothing kills the excitement of joining a new company like a disorganized, poorly planned onboarding process. If you plan for a successful start, you’ll be less likely to be back in the hiring chair again for roles you thought you had secured. I even like to share a sample onboarding schedule with candidates to demonstrate that we’re committed to their success and have prepared tangible ways to help get them started.

advertisement

8. Be bold. With people in such high demand, don’t be afraid to tell a candidate how much you like them and see them working with you. I have felt so confident about someone that I’ve really sped up the process and started on the next steps early. If I really feel like someone is the right fit, I just say it in the interview, “I think you’d be a really great fit in this role and I’d love to see you in it. Let’s start talking about next steps.” We all want to choose the best candidates and see people succeed in their roles. If you find these tips helpful, please let me know, and feel free to share other ways you’ve managed the interview process for hiring your best people.

advertisement

Jennifer Hoff is President of Colibri Real Estate, empowering professionals to start or advance a career with unmatched learning solutions.